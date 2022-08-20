lung-infection-back-among-covid-positive-elderly

MUMBAI: Physicians are again witnessing Covid-19 cases with lower respiratory tract infection symptoms involving the lungs in senior citizens and people with underlying ailments.

A cursory analysis of nearly 200 Covid-19 patients hospitalised across the state’s medical colleges underlines this observation among physicians. Doctors have primarily seen

cause upper respiratory tract infections, including sore throat, runny nose, irritation and swelling of the throat. “But lately, the infection appears to have travelled to the lungs in some patients,” said a state official. “While it has not caused any notable rise in deaths, patients requiring oxygen have seen a marginal rise,” he added.

A day after breaching the 1,200-mark, Mumbai saw a decline as 1,011 new Covid cases were added to the tally on Friday. The city’s positivity rate, too, came down to 7.5% from the previous day’s 11%. The city registered 70 admissions on Friday, the highest single-day rise in 52 days. The cumulative count of hospitalised patients has gone up to 509.

In Mumbai, around 20 patients are on oxygen support across Covid-19 hospitals, and 17 are on ventilators. The initial symptoms of Covid-19 are the same, but in a small percentage of patients, it progresses to a nagging cough, persistent fever and breathing difficulty, said infectious disease expert

Dr Vasant Nagvekar

Physician Dr

Gautam Bhansali said he has at least three patients, all above 60 years, with an HRCT score of more than 10.

Dr Salil

said the more severe symptoms develop after the sixth or seventh day. “We are seeing moderate to severe Covid in elderly people with multiple comorbidities,” he said.

Doctors say the mild shift in symptoms is not a cause for worry as the ongoing flu and monsoon are expected to complicate things. Intensivist Dr Rahul Pandit, who consults with

Fortis Hospital

, said they are seeing hypoxia (low oxygen levels in the blood) even in patients of influenza H1N1. “People should keep an eye on persistent high fever and consult a doctor without delay,” he said. Meanwhile, civic officials said they are prepared for any surge in cases following the Dahi handi gatherings on Friday.

