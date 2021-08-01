Luke Wilson Says He ‘Never Got the Plot’ of Brother Owen’s ‘Loki’ – IndieWire

While viewership number and box offices may paint a different picture, the all-pervasive Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t for everyone. That appears to include Luke Wilson, who stars in DC’s CW series “Stargirl” as Pat Dugan, aka S.T.R.I.P.E., the stepfather to the title heroine. He’s also, of course, the brother of a certain MCU star, Owen Wilson, who plays Time Variance Authority agent Mobius in Disney+’s “Loki.”

In a recent press conference (via Entertainment Weekly), Luke revealed that he was living with Owen while they were filming their respective TV shows, and the experience was a strange one.

“We shared a house,” Luke told reporters. “I don’t know if you’ve ever lived with anyone in the Marvel universe but odd people. Very, very odd people.” Luke Wilson also (and partially joking) went on to say that he “never did understand the plot of ‘Loki’” despite living with his brother at the time.

“I had it explained to me a number of times. Never got the plot of it,” he added. “But no, we actually did get to live together for a little over a month and it was actually very fun and yeah it was funny for me to be working for DC and doing a superhero show and then Owen was playing this character Mobius on ‘Loki.’”

As for any competition the brothers might have had for making their respective superhero debuts in popular TV series, Luke said, “I don’t know that we had a rivalry but, I mean, he has two sons and they watch both shows. I feel like I detected a little more enthusiasm for ‘Stargirl’ but I don’t know, I might just have been projecting that.”

The second season of “Stargirl” kicks off on The CW on August 10, while “Loki” was just renewed by Disney+ for a second season. “Loki” continues to top the Nielsen charts week after week. “Loki” was viewed for 813 million minutes from June 28 to July 4, making it the most-viewed show of the week by a wide margin despite having only premiered just four episodes at that time. “Loki” premiered on June 9, and aired its sixth and final Season 1 episode on July 14.

