Luke Shaw sends warning to England ahead of France test

England and France are set to face off in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening.

France booked their spot in the last-eight after beating Poland 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

England, meanwhile, saw off Senegal by three goals to nil later in the day.

Both teams have squads littered with quality, though it is France who have one of the best players in the world right now in the form of Kylian Mbappe.

The forward netted twice vs Poland on Sunday and is currently leading the Golden Boot race with five goals from four games.

And whilst the natural reaction will be to focus on stopping Kylian Mbappe, Luke Shaw has warned that England cannot solely focus on the PSG man:

“Obviously after his performance [against Poland in the last 16] there’s going to be even more chat about him but we know he’s a world-class player,” Shaw told reporters.

“I think it would be very naive of us to focus purely on him. They’re reigning world champions for a reason and we need to focus on them as a whole team. They have brilliant players over the whole pitch so we’re not going to fully focus on him, but it’s an amazing tie to be involved in and that’s why we’re here.”

