Luis Enrique accused of Barcelona bias after Spain’s defeat to Switzerland

Viewers of Spain’s defeat at the hands of Switzerland on Saturday have taken to social media in numbers, to take aim at Luis Enrique.

La Roja, of course, were back in action a short time ago.

Amid a hit-and-miss campaign to date, Enrique’s troops welcomed the aforementioned Switzerland to La Romareda, hopeful of maintaining their spot atop the Nations League Group B table.

When the 90 minutes were said and done, though, Spain’s preparations for the fast-approaching World Cup, instead, were dealt something of a blow.

This came as Manuel Akanji’s opener was followed by an Eric Garcia own goal early in the 2nd-half, ensuring that the visiting Swiss ultimately emerged on the right side of a 2-1 scoreline.

And, as alluded to above, on the back of the action coming to a close in Zaragoza, the brunt of the blame for Spain’s latest shock defeat has been placed at the feet of one man.

The individual in question? Luis Enrique.

In an absolute barrage of criticism across social media, tactician Enrique has been accused of favouring players from one club – Barcelona – when it comes to team selection, to the detriment of his side’s performances.

This comes after no fewer than six Blaugrana stars were afforded starts against Switzerland, including the likes of out-of-favour pair Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres:

Luis Enrique is showing clear bias towards barca players. Not calling up guys like ramos but playing bums like pedri and gavi lol

— Dub (@_dubclub_) September 24, 2022

Luis Enrique has to be the most biased National team coach I’ve ever seen.

Why not put out a Barca 11 for the spain National team 😂🤣🤣💔

— Duffy (@_duffymorgan) September 24, 2022

Enrique isn’t made for international Management

Wrong selection and favouritism towards Barçelona players

— ECHELON THE CONTROVERSIALIST🦁 (@emperor_echelon) September 24, 2022

Enrique has a barca bias and it doesn’t even work😭

— 𝘽𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙤💣 (@jahzeeell) September 24, 2022

Having a Barcelona simp coach has paid us hard. We are more inefficient with our possession than a teenager with his time. LUIS ENRIQUE OUT #NationsLeague

— Sergio DL (@SergioDL_) September 24, 2022

Luis Enrique should stop this barca fav and get the best players suited for his matches

Midfield trio of busquet pedri gavi have neva been good and can’t be forced to be good

Enrique repeating xavi’s mistakes

— Jcrock (@jesserock008) September 24, 2022

I’ve said it Spain are going nowhere with those two Barca clowns they start in midfield…let’s not even talk about the fact Enrique favouring players from a particular club just to protect his legacy so embarrassing man.

— dominic oludare (@pato7dominic) September 24, 2022

Luis Enrique’s Barcelona bias is ruining Spain chances of winning any trophy… Eric Garcia should never be called up again… Pedro and Gavi shouldn’t start together..

— Nasry Msulwa (@nasrymsulwa) September 24, 2022

