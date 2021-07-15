Lufthansa resumes its flights to Port Harcourt

Following the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s announcement of the reopening of Port Harcourt airport for international flights, Lufthansa German Airlines will resume its operations to Port Harcourt.

Starting this Friday 2nd of August, the German carrier offers five weekly departures to Frankfurt, with one stop in Abuja.

The return flight Frankfurt-Port Harcourt will be nonstop with a flight time of only six hours and twenty minutes.

The German carrier is the first International Airline to connect the garden city directly to the centre of Europe and beyond and the only one to service three Nigerian Airports with Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Added to the existing connection to Lagos, Lufthansa Group will offer ten weekly flights to Germany and thus double its frequencies.

The reinstated Lufthansa flight LH594/596 follows a triangular routing from Frankfurt to Port Harcourt and returns via Abuja. This service will operate with an Airbus A330-300 five times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, starting at 441,118 NGN.

“Lufthansa stays dedicated to Nigeria, one of our key markets in Africa”, says John Opara, Sales Manager Abuja & Port Harcourt Lufthansa Group.

“We are happy that we soon come back to Port Harcourt, responding to demand not only from the corporates the Oil & Energy sector but also increasingly from private travellers from Nigeria, who want to visit family and friends in Europe and abroad. With the rapid vaccine rollout in Nigeria and across the world, we are also optimistic that travel recovery is imminent.”

John Opara further added, “Health and safety will continue to be our top priority and we are committed to maintaining strict adherence to hygiene regulations for all our flights.”

Lufthansa flights from Nigeria, serviced by an Airbus 330-300, offer passengers seats in all three classes, including Business Class and Premium Economy Class. All flights can be booked immediately through usual distribution channels, including Lufthansa German Airline offices, the airline’s website www.lufthansa.com, and travel agencies nationwide.

bioreports News Nigeria