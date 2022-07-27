Home Business Lufthansa Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights as Ground Handlers Strike
Lufthansa Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights as Ground Handlers Strike

by News
Deutsche Lufthansa AG canceled almost all of its flights from two of its hub airports as ground staff staged a walkout, exacerbating disruption that has plagued the aviation industry as it tries to increase flying to meet surging travel demand.

The German carrier said that 678 flights had been scrapped from Frankfurt Airport and another 345 at its Munich hub on Wednesday ahead of the start of the vacation season in parts of the country this weekend. About 134,000 passengers are affected, it said, adding that the strike could lead to additional delays and cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

