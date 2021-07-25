Lucifer season 6: What is the release date on Netflix? – MARCA.com

Fans of ‘Lucifer’ won’t have to wait much longer for more episodes, with the sixth season due to hit Netflix in September of this year. Some had feared that it would take longer for the new episodes to come out, but it has been confirmed that the sixth and final season of the show will debut on Netflix on September 10.

An early ‘Lucifer’ release date

This release date has shocked many, given that the final episode of season five only came out on May 28 of 2021. There has been a very quick turnaround. Usually, there has been a year or so to wait in between the final episode of one season and the first of the second. Between seasons four and five, the wait was even as long as 15 months because of the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final season will have 10 episodes in total, concluding the show that started back in 2016. The fifth season was actually supposed to be the final one, but we will get this bonus season to tuck in to at the end of summer 2021.

A ‘Lucifer’ discussion at Comic Con

Speaking at a Comic Con panel, the ‘Lucifer’ show runners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussed how they reached this point and were very tight-lipped when it came to giving away big plot secrets.

Modrovich even expressed his surprise at how those involved have been able to prevent certain ‘Lucifer’ spoilers from being made public. “I can’t believe some things have not gotten out, so that’s very exciting,” he said. “This is the last year that we have secrets,” Henderson added.