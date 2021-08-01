Lucifer Season 6 Set Photo Has Tom Ellis Flying High for a Stunt – Screen Rant

Netflix’s Lucifer actor Tom Ellis posts a set photo on Instagram that has him flying high for a stunt on the upcoming sixth season of the show.
Actor Tom Ellis shared a photo from the set of Lucifer season 6. The fantasy television series was developed by Tom Kapinos (Dawson’s Creek) based on the character from DC Comics. While it premiered on Fox in 2016, it was cancelled after three seasons. Netflix picked the show up for a fourth season soon after. Lucifer follows Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) when he decides to leave Hell and head to Los Angeles, where he has his own nightclub named Lux. While he helps the Los Angeles Police Department, he seeks to better understand humanity.
At the end of the fifth season, Lucifer took over as the new God. However, it’s not entirely clear what this will mean for the character and his control over Heaven, Earth, and Hell. The sixth season will be the final installment of the show before it all ends. With Lucifer now being in a new position of power, this final outing will show the impact these new developments have on his relationships with the supporting cast. Lucifer season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 10 with a total of ten episodes.
In anticipation of the premiere, Ellis posted a photo from the set of season 6 of Lucifer. The picture features him suspended by wires and carrying co-star Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker. Along with the photo, he wrote how he’s just hanging and counting down the 44 days in excitement for the new season. He gave credit to the photographer and costume designer named Joshua Coleman. See below for Ellis’ Instagram post:
While the show may be coming to an end, fans of the series won’t have to wait too long to see Ellis starring in another project. It was announced back in March that Ellis will join Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. in the Netflix romantic comedy titled Players. The story follows a sportswriter who creates “plays” to hook-up along with her best friend, but unexpectedly begins to fall in love with the man she has targeted with her plan. At the time of writing, German has no upcoming projects that have been announced.
With the sixth and final season of Lucifer coming soon, it’s no surprise that Ellis is posting something to hype up the fans. The show has had a particularly loyal following over the years, as they continued watching the show as it moved from Fox to Netflix. The new behind-the-scenes photo gives fans a look at Lucifer holding Chloe as he flies in the air with a beautiful blue and cloudy background. Even though it will be bittersweet for audiences to see Lucifer come to an end, getting more content from behind-the-scenes on set is always welcome.
Source: Tom Ellis
