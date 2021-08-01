‘Lucifer’ Final Season 6 Premiere Date, Casting News and Spoilers – TVLine

The Devil, they say, is in the details — and we’ve got loads of ’em in this preview of the sixth and final season of Netflix’s Lucifer.

Lucifer was of course cancelled by Fox in May 2018, after three seasons. But a month later, Netflix stepped forth to “rescue” the supernatural-tinged procedural for a fourth season, followed by a fifth. Season 5 famously was to mark the end of the series, but Netflix surprised co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich with a request for one more, truly final round. As a result, the Season 5 finale’s original coda got clipped, and the EPs whipped up a 10-episode “love letter” to Lucifans.

“As we started to dig into Season 6, we found new story we wouldn’t have told before,” Henderson told TVLine.”There is a story that we didn’t know we would have to tell until we got to the point we got to [with the Season 5 finale], and once we got there and looked around, we realized that there was an entire engine for an entire season’s worth of storytelling that we’re excited about.

“But it is very much a season of saying goodbye to the show we love,” he added.

What else do we know about Season 6? I’m midway through the 10 screeners and thus haven’t yet read the DNR (Do Not Reveal) list, so my lips are still carefully zipped. But here is a look at everything that has been shared by the cast and EPs. (And as always, you may email InsideLine@tvline.com to seek more scoop!)