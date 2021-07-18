Luca Viewership Nearly Ties Soul On Disney+ | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Luca tops Nielsen’s steamed movie ratings during its first week on Disney+ and almost ties with Soul, just missing top-spot for most streamed content.

Pixar’s latest offering Luca topped Nielsen’s movie-streaming ratings and almost tied with its predecessor Soul during its first week. Set on the Italian Riviera, Luca follows the unlikely friendship between the titular sea monster voiced by Jacob Tremblay and human Giulia, voiced by Emma Berman. Both Luca and Soul were initially set to premiere in theaters, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were instead released exclusively on Disney+. There was no additional charge to stream either film, unlike fellow Disney+ releases Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, which were premiered via Premier Access.

Nielsen’s ratings measure the number of minutes a show or movie is streamed via a TV screen to determine viewing figures of content available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu, usually with a delay of around a month by arrangement with the providers. Upon its release in October 2020, Soul became the first feature film to top Nielsen’s weekly streaming ratings, an impressive accomplishment for Disney as the film was streamed for 1.67 billion minutes, or around 16.7 million full runs.

Now it seems that Luca almost matched this feat during its first week of availability. According to THR, from June 14th-20th, Luca was streamed for 1.57 billion minutes which, with a runtime of 95-minutes, accounts for 16.6 million full runs leaving it just shy of Soul’s original record by 100,000 views. While this allowed Luca to top the streamed movies ratings, it wasn’t quite enough to claim the top spot for overall most streamed content, losing out to NBC’s Manifest, streamed for 2.5 billion minutes.

However, it should be noted that Manifest’s viewing was across two seasons’ worth of content, as opposed to Luca’s total 95-minutes of run-time, which would greatly offset any comparisons. Moreover, Luca wasn’t actually released until June 18th, halfway through the ratings window for that week. With this in mind, Luca managing to nearly beat Soul is a commendable accomplishment. Luca still managed to significantly out-perform its closest competitors, with Netflix’s Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart taking second place with 877 million minutes viewed and Raya and the Last Dragon holding onto third place after leaving Premier Access on June 4th.

Luca’s success will be undoubtedly reassuring for both Disney and Pixar when added to the positive reviews it received from critics. There were concerns over Disney’s lack of faith in film in part due to the movie, like Soul, not receiving a Premier Access release which would have resulted in a great deal of revenue for the company. That said, neither film received theatrical releases, so had they been solely released through Premier Access it may have severely damaged the viewing figures. By contrast, opening both Soul and Luca up for general availability on Disney+ offered something new for those already subscribed and serve to entice prospective subscribers as well. Judging from its success during its first week, it was definitely the right move and allows Disney to continue its trend of dominating Nielsen’s ratings across multiple categories.

