lsu-qb-myles-brennan-injures-left-arm,-will-have-surgery,-school-announces

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a left arm injury that will need surgery, coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday.

“Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU,” Orgeron said in a school release.

The school did not provide a timeline for Brennan’s return.

If Brennan is lost for any amount of time during the regular season, which begins in 33 days at UCLA, LSU will have only sophomore Max Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier as available quarterbacks on the roster.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan throws a pass against Missouri during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Missouri.

Brennan started LSU’s first three games of 2020, throwing for over 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in each start. In his final game before being lost for the rest of the season, Brennan threw for 430 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri. That ranks as the 8th-highest total for a single game in program history.

Brennan suffered a torn muscle in his abdomen during the Missouri game, forcing him to miss the final seven games of 2020.

Johnson played in six games in 2020, eventually becoming the starter for the final two and leading LSU to wins over Florida and Ole Miss to finish the year. Nussmeier was rated as the No. 84 overall player and the No. 14 overall quarterback in the 2021 class.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: QB Myles Brennan injures left arm, will have surgery