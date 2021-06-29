lsu-loses-starting-left-tackle-to-the-ncaa-transfer-portal

With a little more than one month remaining until the start of fall camp, LSU had plans of returning all five of their starting offensive lineman, but starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal is now headed to the NCAA transfer portal.

Rising junior Rosenthal was shaping up to be one of the nation’s best headed into the 2021 season and was an important factor in the Tiger’s offense. However, following a violation of the team’s rules, Rosenthal is now looking for a home elsewhere.

Rosenthal has been a member of the program since 2018 and was a starter for three games during the championship year in 2019. After earning the full-time starting job, Rosenthal was suspended midway through the 2020 season for violating the team’s rules resulting in missing two games.

The LSU staff has not released details of the violation that took place, but it was enough to force Rosenthal to enter his name into the transfer portal.

LSU left tackle Cam Wire stepped into the starting position during Rosenthal’s absence, and he is likely to take over the starting job in the upcoming season.

The Tigers have a number of other players who could potentially get the job including Xavier Hill, Marcus Dumervil and early-enrollee Garrett Dellinger.

It’s unclear where Rosenthal will land next, but some are speculating he could end up with the Baylor Bears.

Baylor has many former LSU staff members on its staff including head coach Dave Aranda, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, offensive line coach Eric Mateos and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson — who had a hand in helping Coach Ed Orgeron recruit Rosenthal to LSU.

