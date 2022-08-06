LP Reps candidate, Ibom denounce Guber candidate over court judgment in Ebonyi

A House of Representative candidate on the platform of the Labour Party, LP, in Ebonyi State, Mr. Irem Oka Ibom on Friday denounced the gubernatorial candidature of the party, Edward Nkwagu over a Federal High Court judgement.

Ibom is contesting the Afikpo north and south federal constituency seat on the platform of the Labour Party, LP.

He made this known in a statement signed and forwarded to the national chairman of LP, Julius Abure, a copy of which was issued to journalists in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

Ibom who was on the lineup of Edward Nkwagu, contested and won the Afikpo north/south federal constituency on the platform of LP, but had to dump him (Nkwagu) shortly after the federal High court judgement, that sacked Nkwagu and voided the primary election that produced him as the Guber candidate of LP in Ebonyi State.

He reaffirmed his commitment to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

He said, “In view of the above, I hereby withdraw my name from the aforesaid nomination as the Labour Party, candidate for Afikpo South/Afikpo North Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.

“My attention was drawn to the submission of my name at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as same is done without my knowledge and consent.

“Be informed that I never participated in the Party Primaries leading to my emergence as a House of Representatives candidate.

“I am still a bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and do not intend to leave my party for any reason” he stated