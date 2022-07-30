low-turnout-mars-ebonyi-lg-election,-as-umahi-applauds-exercise

Low turnout on Saturday marred the Ebonyi State local government council area election that took place in the 171 political wards and 13 LGAs of the state.

bioreports gathered that only the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, participated actively in the election.

It was also learnt that distribution of electoral materials took place at the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC, at the early hours of Saturday located along Onwe road in Abakaliki.

Similarly, accreditation of electorates and voting took place at the 171 wards of the state, though there were reports of serious vote apathy in many places.

Governor David Umahi, who spoke to journalists shortly after voting at Umunaga polling unit, Uburu community, Ohaozara LGA, noted the preparedness of his party, APC, to win in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

According to him: “I can say that I am quite satisfied with the report I am getting from the polling units.

“It is very peaceful, the turnout is quite impressive and the people are voting very freely for candidates of their preferences.

“There is no other political party in Ebonyi State, we have done quite well and no other political party in Ebonyi can boast of any reason anybody in here should vote for such a party other than APC. We have performed, we have transformed the state, so Ebonyi people will not listen to promises, they are going to be listening to promises fulfilled under my administration and as the party of APC.

“I worked hard for it. Apostle Paul says I have run the race, I have kept the faith, left unto me is the crown of righteousness, that crown of righteousness is a comprehensive victory today.

“Every election is selection; an opportunity for the people to select whoever they like and that is the definition of election,” he stated.