Lovecraft Country Not Renewed for a Second Season at HBO Max – Gizmodo

The cast of Lovecraft Country Image: HBO

HBO said in a statement to Deadline that the network isn’t moving forward with the second season of Lovecraft Country.



The strong viewership and dedicated fans didn’t guarantee a renewal, but so many were certain a season two was coming. Even showrunner Misha Green (co-creator of WGN’s Underground) was convinced she had it in the bag because she’s expressed her vision for what a second season would look like. “I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of.”

The first season follows Atticus Freeman (Johnathan Majors) as he, his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollet), and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) go on a road trip from Chicago to the sundown towns of the 1950’s Jim Crow South to find his missing father Montrose (Michael K. Williams). Their rescue mission is marred by racist White America and creatures from other dimensions that are right out of an H.P. Lovecraft novel.

Ultimately, the streaming network decided not to move on with a second season.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” said the network. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.” Lovecraft Country is a genre blend of horror, period, and science fiction, with a Lovecraftian edge. The series is adapted from Matt Ruff’s book by the same name, which is used as a reference.

G/O Media may get a commission

It’s not exactly clear why Lovecraft Country is getting canceled or if another channel or service will pick this up, but this is the end of the line for now. Misha Green took to Twitter to thank fans for engaging with the series.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom