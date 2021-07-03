Lovecraft Country is cancelled after one season – digitalspy.com

Lovecraft Country will not be coming back for a second season.

HBO confirmed on Friday (July 2) that it is not planning more episodes of the Golden Globe-nominated horror drama starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors.

The series was about a young Black man who travels across the segregated 1950s United States in search of his missing father, learning of dark secrets plaguing a town on which famous horror writer HP Lovecraft supposedly based the location of many of his fictional tales.

In a statement, HBO said (via Deadline): “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country.

“We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

This isn’t totally surprising news, given that the show was based on the solo novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

HBO’s Big Little Lies, for example, was only handed a second season once the book’s author, Liane Moriarty, wrote original material for it to adapt.

However, Lovecraft Country series creator Misha Green did recently promise that another season would have been “unlike anything that’s ever been on TV”.

“When we wrapped season one, I thought there is no way in hell I could ever step back into this world and yet now I’m like, oh, I just want to go back. And I have no idea what Misha’s planning,” Jurnee Smollett told Deadline.

“All she’s told me is that it’s bold and unlike anything that’s ever been on TV, but we haven’t actually been picked up for season 2 yet. I know as much as you know.”

The show’s one and only season also starred Michael K Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee and Jamie Chung.

It was nominated for Best Drama at the Golden Globes earlier this year, and is also eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards.



Lovecraft Country aired on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK.

