love-letter:-meet-the-man-flipper

And: a double wedding in Texas.
Everyone loves a good renovation project. There are few things more satisfying than seeing a decrepit house transformed into a beacon of beauty.
However, for Kelly Sundberg, the writer of this week’s Modern Love essay, her fixer-uppers tend to be emotionally unavailable men.
Ms. Sundberg, who calls herself a “man flipper,” has had her fair share of relationship rehabs that result in suitors who are perfect … for someone else.
What’s better than one sister falling in love and getting married? Two sisters finding love and getting married on the same day. On May 29, 2021, sisters Mary Wilt and Melinda Stone decided to share one ceremony when they married Rob Andrews and Calvin Hodges, respectively. Ms. Wilt first dated Mr. Andrews in high school; Ms. Stone and Mr. Hodges met at a supermarket in Plano, Texas.