Love Island’s Sharon claims Hugo has feelings for Chloe – Digital Spy

Love Island favourite Sharon Gaffka claims Hugo Hammond has been harbouring feelings for Chloe Burrows “since day one”.

At one time in a friendship couple with Hugo, Sharon was booted out of the dating show last week, paving the way for him to eventually save Chloe in another tense recoupling several days later.

Hosting a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories yesterday (July 23), Sharon weighed in on her former co-star’s movement since her departure.

sharon in the beach hut, love island day 1

ITV

Related: Love Island airs tense scenes as Hugo has fiery rant during recoupling

“I’ve said that Hugo will pick Chloe because I think Hugo has had feelings for Chloe since day one,” she noted. “And now I’m watching their pillow talk, and them having a little snuggle.”

Sharon then laughed: “Yeah, come on now… Why don’t you go with someone who will treat you nice. I see you Mr Hammond, I see your game. Okay!”

Is she onto something?

love island 2021, series 7, episode 5

ITV

Related: Love Island‘s Hugo and Toby have heated conversation after fiery recoupling

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Sharon shared her thoughts on Hugo’s damning comments fired towards Toby Aromolaran in the recoupling.

“I don’t think Hugo was wrong for sticking up for Chloe, I knew he was going to pick Chloe, and I knew that he was gonna say something along those lines,” she said.

“One thing I don’t like about Hugo’s speech is that Hugo openly admitted to me that he enabled Chloe and Toby to crack on. And obviously, me being [best buds] with Kaz, didn’t appreciate it at all because it was behind Kaz’s back.

“So, for me, what goes around comes around.”

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning for BritBox subscribers.

