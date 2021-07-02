Love Island’s Jake Cornish reveals to Liberty Poole that his favourite sex position is ‘scissors’ – Daily Mail

Love Island’s Jake Cornish leaves his love interest Liberty Poole baffled as he reveals his favourite sex position is ‘scissors’
By Lydia Spencer-elliott For Mailonline
Published: | Updated:
They’ve been coupled up since the first moment they stepped in the villa.
And Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole took getting to know each other to the next level on Thursday as they discussed their favourite sex positions.
‘I like scissors,’ revealed Jake, 24, to Liberty, 21, who confessed she’d never done that position before.
‘I like scissors’: Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole took getting to know each other to the next level on Thursday as they discussed their favourite sex positions in the Love Island villa
The blonde Nando’s waitress replied: ‘What is Scissors again? I’m thinking of the one where your legs are on the shoulders?
Creating a pair of scissors with his index and middle fingers, Jake explained: ‘No, you’ve got to think ‘scissors’ like that…’
As Jake continued to explain the position by gesturing towards his groin, Liberty confessed: ‘I can’t lie, I’ve never done that one before.’
‘There’s a first for everything you know,’ Jake flirted back as Liberty snuggled into a white blanket.
Learning: Liberty confessed she’d never done Jake’s favourite position scissors before as he began to recreate the position with his index and middle fingers
‘There’s a first for everything,’ Jake cheekily told the Nando’s waitress while they hung out on the villa’s day beds before sharing a kiss
The 21-year-old had previously revealed that ‘doggy’ was her favourite position, which Jake promised to incorporate into the show’s next raunchy challenge.
Jake and Liberty then shared a kiss, before the romantic mood was interrupted by the water engineer breaking wind.
The Birmingham beauty was left in stitches as she laughed off Jake’s flatulence while they lay next to each other on the villa’s day beds.
Oops: The romantic mood was quickly interrupted by the water engineer breaking wind
After enjoying a steamy smooch Jake’s decision to break wind caused Liberty to exclaim: ‘Oh my God! Way to kill the mood!’ as they both giggled.
The pair both attempted to shield their noses from the smell by covering their faces with their T-shirts but were still left with the consequences.
Liberty then shouted: ‘I can taste it in my mouth’ as islander Kaz joined in with laughing nearby.
Later, while speaking to the girls about the kiss on the terrace she joked: ‘It was one of the top five stinkiest farts I’ve ever smelt!’
Kiss: The Birmingham beauty was in stitches after the water engineer passed wind as they lay next to each other
Funny: Liberty then shouted: ‘I can taste it in my mouth’ as islander Kaz joined in with laughing nearby
Liberty and Jake appeared to be going from strength to strength at the start of the episode but he then expressed doubts about their compatibility.
He said to Hugo in the bedroom: ‘It’s not 100% – I don’t think ‘f*** me I want to rip your clothes off’. I don’t want to fake anything. I don’t want to be lying to myself.’
Meanwhile, Liberty carried on oblivious to his concerns telling the girls that she was happy with how they were progressing.
‘Its not 100%’: Liberty and Jake appeared to be going from strength to strength at the start of the episode but he then expressed doubts about their compatibility
LOVE ISLAND 2021: MEET THE COUPLES
Liberty and Jake
Coupled up: Liberty and Jake formed the first couple on the 2021 series of Love Island
Name: Liberty Poole
Age: 21
Location: Birmingham
Occupation: Nando’s Waitress and Marketing Student
Who is their type on paper? ‘So I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy.
‘But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.’
Name: Jake Cornish
Age: 24
Location: Weston-super-Mare
Occupation: Water Engineer
Who is their type on paper? ‘Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you…
‘I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!
Sharon and Hugo
Compatible? Sharon and Hugo also coupled up on the first show, however time will tell if they last the season
Name: Sharon Gaffka
Age: 25
Location: Oxford
Occupation: Civil Servant – Operations Lead for Department of Transport
Who is their type on paper? ‘I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. ‘
Name: Hugo Hammond
Age: 24
Location: Hampshire
Occupation: PE Teacher
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating.
‘I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.’
Kaz and Toby
Will it last? Fashion blogger Kaz and Semi-pro footballer Toby made another pair
Name: Kaz Kamwi
Age: 26
Location: Essex
Occupation: Fashion Blogger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?’
Name: Toby Aromolaran
Age: 22
Location: Essex
Occupation: Semi-pro footballer
How would he describe himself? ‘Optimistic. I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.’
Faye and Brad
Instant attraction: Faye proved very popular with the hunks and Brad did not hesitate to couple up with her
Name: Faye Winter
Age: 26
Location: Devon
Occupation: Letting Manager
What is her type on paper? ‘Someone that will put me in my place. Someone that makes me laugh. But also someone that takes my banter.’
Name: Brad McClelland
Age: 26
Location: Northumberland
Occupation: Labourer
Who is their type on paper? Sommer Ray from Instagram. Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass. Or Megan Fox.
Chloe and Aaron
Duo: Chloe picked Aaron to coupled up with on Wednesday’s show, sparking the first dumping from the Island with his original partner Shannon Singh being sent home
Name: Chloe Burrows
Age: 25
Location: Bicester
Occupation: Financial Services Marketing Executive
Who is their type on paper? ‘I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you.
‘Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more.
‘I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back’
Name: Aaron Francis
Age: 24
Location: London
Occupation: Luxury Events Host
Who is their type on paper? ‘I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing – from scientist to anything – you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.
‘I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend.
‘Especially because I work on the weekends.’
Advertisement