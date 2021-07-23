Love Island’s Hugo and Toby have heated conversation after fiery recoupling – digitalspy.com

Love Island 2021 has been accused of not being as drama-filled as in previous years, but the tables have well and truly turned now.



After last night’s impassioned firepit speech from Hugo Hammond where, in a dramatic recoupling, he coupled up with Chloe Burrows after Toby Aromolaran ditched her, heated conversations were had.

Among the other islanders, there were whispers of it being “two-faced” and “a bit muggy”, before Hugo went up to Toby to talk about it.

Lifted EntertainmentITV

Things got dramatic as Toby was very put out and told Hugo: “That was not cool. I am shocked, bro. That is shit from you, you know I’ve asked you your opinions. The fact is, I’m not angry about your opinion, your opinion is completely valid. The fact is the way you went about it,” he said, adding. “You did not say that to me, and that’s why I’m so pissed right now. It’s so two-faced.”

Toby went on to say that he thought they were family and what Hugo did at the firepit made him think he’s not about that, and he’s just about following a girl around.

“First and foremost I still consider you family and I hope we can get past this. I know it’s going to take time and all, but that’s that,” Hugo said.

Lifted EntertainmentITV

“I did say you need to be honest, you need to communicate, those words did come out of my mouth. Moving on to what happened there, I did not plan that. I didn’t think you were going to pick Abby, and Chloe was left standing there feeling this big. And I know you think I’m just a ‘girl follower’, but she is a good friend of mine.”

Hugo then brought up how he treated Kaz and he promised he learned from that, adding: “I do this because I love you and I want you to do better.”

However, Toby wasn’t impressed and told Hugo that if he felt like that, he wouldn’t have embarrassed him in front of everyone.

Lifted EntertainmentITV

Then, it got a bit more tense with Toby becoming very annoyed at Hugo going on about his relationship pattern in the villa, but Hugo walked away telling Toby to come and find him when he’d calmed down.

“I doubt I’m going to get you, I can’t lie to you,” Toby said. “My blood’s boiling more and more. I can’t look at you right now, to be honest.”

The next day, while sitting around the pool with the rest of the boys, Hugo and Toby continued their chat, but Toby still really wasn’t happy with him and admitted in the Beach Hut that he would be civil with Hugo, but he was done with him.

Yikes.

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning for BritBox subscribers.

No One Can Change Your Life Except For You by Laura Whitmore Reclaiming by Yewande Biala Coronet

amazon.co.uk £13.19 Live Well Every Day by Dr Alex George Aster

amazon.co.uk £10.00 Until I Met You by Amber Rose Gill Mills & Boon

amazon.co.uk £7.37 You Are Dope by Ovie Soko Quadrille Publishing

amazon.co.uk £5.74 Not The Type by Camilla Thurlow Metro Publishing

amazon.co.uk £5.00 Storm in a C Cup by Caroline Flack Simon & Schuster

amazon.co.uk £0.99 4 ‘Kayan’ Eco Friendly Bamboo Dinnerware Cups (as seen on Love Island) CAMBRIDGE

Amazon Love Island ‘LOVE’ logo branded duvet set I Saw It First

isawitfirst.com 4 ‘Kayan’ Eco Friendly Reusable Dinnerware Plates (as seen on Love Island) CAMBRIDGE

Amazon Love Island: The Game Ginger Fox

amazon.co.uk £4.49 Love Island heart logo duvet set I Saw It First

isawitfirst.com Not Ready to Adult Yet by Iain Stirling HarperCollins

amazon.co.uk £2.20 What Would Dani Do?: My Guide to Living Your Best Life by Dani Dyer Ebury Press

amazon.co.uk £11.55 You Bantering Me?: My Life Story by Chris Hughes Coronet

amazon.co.uk £7.37 Dr Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love by Marcel Somerville Blink Publishing

amazon.co.uk £12.99

Blockbusters are back – and the latest edition of Digital Spy Magazine has got everything you need to know about the summer’s biggest box office arrivals. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io