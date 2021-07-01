Love Island’s Amy Hart questions if Shannon really has been dumped from the show – Daily Mail

Former Love Island star Amy Hart has spilled a show secret which could help viewers uncover if Shannon Singh really has departed the series.

The 25-year-old was dumped from the villa on Wednesday night after new girl Chloe Burrows chose Aaron Francis during the shock recoupling.

But Amy, 28, has not lost hope that Shannon may make a reappearance, and said the way viewers would be able to tell if she has really left the show would be if she returned to Instagram.

Interesting: Amy, who rose to fame on the 2019 series, tweeted: ‘Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa’

Amy, who rose to fame on the 2019 series, tweeted: ‘Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa’.

Viewers were quick to praise the television personality for her inside information.

One follower wrote: ‘Ooooo good intel,’ while another chimed: ‘Loving the inside info’.

A third chimed: ‘Maybe she will come back into Casa amor.’ A fourth viewer added: ‘Aaaah here’s hoping!!! Really want her back on the show’.

Another follower said: ‘You heard it here first, cheers Amy’.

‘But now you’ve pointed it out so they’ll have her fake it somehow seemed far too brutal… either a twist or someone made a VERY poor judgment call,’ wrote another.

Love Island saw the first brutal twist of the series on Wednesday night as Shannon was sensationally dumped from the villa after just two days, despite having quarantined for two weeks before going on the show.

Of going back to the villa if she was given the chance, the OnlyFans star said: ‘Yeah, why not? It was very short lived. Surreal, but I’m obviously very grateful I got the opportunity. I’m not coming away fuming from it, I’m coming away grateful.’

Shannon added: ‘I am a bit gutted. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].’

The model said she wants to film more OnlyFans content now she has left the show.

‘I want to get back on my streaming,’ she said. ‘I think I’ll go on holiday with the girls and then suss out what I want to do. I think I’m going to have to spend a good couple of months sussing out what I want to do.’

Shannon joked her What’s App group with her friends is going to be called ‘three episodes’ following her sudden exit.

The OnlyFans star also broke her silence on Chloe recoupling with her partner Aaron.

She said: ‘I knew they were going to throw something in there, they always do. I knew it was going to be like she [Chloe] was going to take one of the guys. I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings. I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

‘When I read it out Liberty was almost crying, she was like, “What?” I did get a little bit emotional and then I eased up.’

After Shannon’s shock exit, Ladbrokes have made Shannon just 1/2 for a spot in Casa Amor, with fans of the show seemingly convinced her time on the series is far from over.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘There’s plenty of speculation around what’s going to happen next with Shannon, but the odds suggest she’s nailed on for a spot in Casa Amor.’

Viewers are pleading with bosses for Shannon to come back to the show and sign her up for Casa Amor.

ITV2 viewers were left stunned at the result, with one asking: ‘Did she even unpack her bikini?’ as they questioned whether it was even worth her quarantining.

Following Chloe’s decision to couple up with hunk Aaron, Shannon immediately received a text asking her to exit the villa.

Chloe was very apologetic to the former glamour model and exclaimed: ‘I’m so sorry!’ as the other islanders reeled in shock.

Speaking after her elimination, Shannon said: ‘It’s emotional because you meet people straight away and you bond. I was me in there, so it is what it is. No regrets.’

Watching at home, viewers were quick to react to the bombshell news as Shannon became the fastest ever contestant to be eliminated from the show.

‘Did she even pack her bikini??’ asked one astonished viewer.

While another remarked: ‘Shannon has gone!! What!! She was the best in there I’m fuming.’

‘OMG poor Shannon abet she’s been isolating for about three week for about TWO DAYS!!’ tweeted a third.

