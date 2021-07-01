Love Island viewers stunned with Game of Thrones-esque exit twist – digitalspy.com

Love Island spoilers follow.

Love Island viewers complained that the second episode of the new series was wasting people’s time by building up to a big reveal then leaving it as a cliffhanger.

Well, tonight’s (June 30) third episode wasted no time in revealing that reveal, and then dropping another twist on the group.

Following on from the previous episode, new arrival Chloe Burrows chose Aaron Francis to steal from his Island other half. Now that she’s single, Shannon Singh got properly kicked while she was down, receiving a text to tell her to pack her bags as she was instantly being booted off the show. All within the first three minutes.

ITV

The remaining Islanders were all shocked, while Chloe was upset that someone who was “so lovely” had gone home because of her, but they quickly got over it and started talking about spooning.

But fans watching at home didn’t move on so quickly, with viewers hugely divided over whether it was good TV or not to send someone home so soon.



Still, plenty of people feel like it’s the first part of a twist. Could Shannon come back in Casa Amor and mess things up for everyone else?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi went on their first date, and it seemed to go well, while the girls talked about pubic hair.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITV Hub.

