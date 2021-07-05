Love Island viewers slam Aaron Francis for criticising ‘career-driven’ Sharon Gaffka: ‘This is not the 1950s’ – The Independent

Love Island viewers have accused Aaron Francis of being “intimidated” by Sharon Gaffka because she’s “career-driven”.

During Monday (5 July) night’s episode of the show, the islanders went on brunch dates in their newly formed couples, with Aaron and Sharon chatting about their plans for the future.

However, after their date, Aaron confided to the other boys that he was feeling disconnected from civil servant Sharon, describing her as “career-driven” and pointing out that she didn’t want to be a “housewife” while her partner worked.

In particular, he focused on Sharon’s comment that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to have children, while Aaron had said on his date that he planned to have around four.

Viewers at home shared their frustration at Aaron’s words, saying that the luxury events host was demonstrating outdated views and showing his “fragile masculinity”.

“Not Aaron trying to groom Sharon into a housewife after 5 DAYS?!?!” one viewer commented, with another writing: “HOUSEWIFE?? Aaron this is not the 1950s a woman does not have to be a housewife.”

“Not Aaron being scared about a woman being career driven??? Ew ew this man is sentient ICK,” author Bolu Babalola wrote, while another viewer tweeted: “So what I’m hearing is Aaron is intimidated by Sharon’s success and career goals?”

One tweet read: “Aaron babes a woman can absolutely be career driven while maintaining a stable healthly relationship your toxic masculinity is showing.”

“Wait so Aaron doesn’t want to be with Sharon bc she’s too successful,” another viewer incredulously asked.

Another fan added: “Aaron feeling insecure bc Sharon’s a girlboss what’s wrong with being career driven?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Love Island viewers begged the show’s producers to turn off the contestants’ microphones during a “sloppy” kissing scene between Faye Winter and Liam Reardon.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.