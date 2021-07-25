Love Island USA: Season 3 Episode 14 TV Schedule, Streaming Options & Recap – Screen Rant

Casa Amor is coming on Love Island USA season 3 episode 14. Catch up with the latest villa updates and get ready for Casa Amor to shake things up.

Love Island USA season 3 episode 14 will feature the game-changing Casa Amor twist, introducing five new girls and five new boys who are ready to turn a few heads. Last episode, Javonny Vega, Wes Ogsbury, Aimee Flores, and Florita Diaz were dumped from the villa. Despite not receiving enough votes to be saved by the public, Cinco, Trina Njoroge, Jeremy Hershberg, and Olivia Kaiser were saved by their fellow islanders Cashay Proudfoot, Korey Gandy, Kyra Lizama, Will Moncada, Shannon St Claire, and Josh Goldstein.

With that said, there aren’t that many stable couples left in the Love Island USA villa at the moment. Cashay and Korey are just friends, Olivia and Jeremy lost their partners, and Trina and Cinco seem to be on the verge of splitting up. This means that the Casa Amor twist might actually turn a lot of heads this year. The five new Casa Amor girls are Florence Mueller (a.k.a. Flo), Genevieve Shawcross, Isabel Johnson, Kay Taylor, and Leslie Golden. The five new Casa Amor boys are Andrew Philips, Charlie Lynch, Gabe Sadowsky, Kamryn Mickens-Bennett, and Raul Frias. Originally, the cast included Tony Caraballo a.k.a. Ballo, but he was dropped last minute and was replaced with Kamryn.

What Time Is Love Island Season 3 Episode 14 On Tonight?

The two-hour block of Love Island USA season 3 episode 14 will air Sunday, July 25 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. Just like the other Sunday night episodes, episode 14 will be two hours long to make up for CBS’ lack of new Love Island content on Saturdays and Mondays. Alas, if you’re a Paramount+ subscriber, don’t forget that the streaming service drops exclusive bonus episodes available every Monday. If you are keeping up with Love Island USA season 3 on CBS, however, don’t worry: you’ll watch everything that happened (and more!) once episode 15 goes on the air Tuesday night on TV.

Where Can I Watch Love Island USA Online?

You can watch Love Island USA online for no additional cost by providing your cable credentials on CBS.com or through the official iOS and Android apps from CBS. If you don’t have cable, your best option is subscribing to the official CBS streaming service, Paramount+. This service costs $4.99 per month (with limited ads) or $9.99 per month (without ads). You can watch Paramount+ via a set-top box or on your iOS and Android devices. Otherwise, you could subscribe to a live TV package from platforms such as Hulu, FuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 13 Recap

Previously on Love Island, the public and the islanders were faced with the tough decision of saving a few people in the villa and dumping the others. First, the fans voted for their favorite couples, saving Cashay & Korey, Kyra & Will, and Shannon & Josh. Then, host Arielle Vandenberg asked those safe couples to save another couple. They evidently saved Trina & Cinco, who were one of the OG couples on the show. The safe contestants then had to save one boy and one girl from the remaining islanders, and episode 12 ended just before we found out who those choices were. Episode 13 revealed that the islanders saved Olivia and Jeremy. Many fans were heartbroken to watch Javonny go, and it was even more irritating to some viewers that Jeremy was kept in the villa. But decisions were made, so that’s how it all played out. But the other shocking development is that Cinco is now thinking about Cash yet again, which already has Trina feeling extremely uneasy. On the other hand, little do they know that Casa Amor is coming… and that twist could change the entire dynamic of Love Island USA season 3.

More: Love Island USA: How To Download App & When To Vote On Season 3

Love Island USA season 3 airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CBS.

Sources: CBS, Paramount+





Email



Love Island USA: Get To Know The Casa Amor Men & Women On Season 3

About The Author