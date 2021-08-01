Home ENTERTAINMENT Love Island star announces surprise royal connection – digitalspy.com
Love Island star announces surprise royal connection

Love Island contestant Teddy Soares came out with a royal revelation in scenes from tonight’s (July 31) Unseen Bits.

Six villa-mates, including Teddy and his partner-at-the-time Faye Winter, could be seen sat together on the sofa swing, when the topic of Toby Aromolaran’s Nigerian heritage cropped up.

As the conversation continued, Teddy chuckled before admitting that he was once technically a prince of the country’s Delta State until the death of his grandfather wiped away any connection.

A collective “Whaaaaat?!!” emitted from the group, whilst Faye later joked that she’d better cut out the burping and swearing in Teddy’s presence.

Love Island fans over on Twitter were equally stunned by the news, as one individual wrote: “TEDDY WAS A PRINCE?!?!?!?! This makes him 10x hotter omg.”

“Teddy was a prince. Can he get any more perfect” and “teddy may no longer be a prince but he’s still definitely a king” read two more tweets.

The reactions didn’t slow down either, as many more viewers took their thoughts online:

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning for BritBox subscribers.

