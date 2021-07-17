love-island-newcomer-danny-bibby-apologises-over-past-use-of-n-word-online

Love Island newcomer Danny Bibby has apologised over his past use of a racist slur on social media.

Shortly after Danny was unveiled as the latest bombshell arrival to the ITV2 reality show, Love Island fans discovered a comment on Instagram from 2019 in which he referred to a white friend as “my n****a”.

Despite calls for the plumber and online clothing brand owner to be removed from the villa over his use of the N-word, ITV has confirmed that he will remain with the show.

They also shared a statement from the villa in which Danny apologised for his use of the term.

Danny Bibby (Photo: ITV/Shutterstock)

The 25-year-old said: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark. I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant.

“I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.”

Insisting he is “a kind, loving person”, he adding: “Hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

Danny’s first night in the villa was shown during Friday night’s episode, during which he was seen taking Islanders Kaz Kamwi and Sharon Gaffka on a date.

Kaz and Danny on their date in Friday night’s episode of Love Island (Photo: ITV)

Prior to his entrance, Danny made headlines when he described the boys in the villa as “little sheep”.

The self-professed “leader” claimed: “The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me. The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep.”

Referring to a row earlier in the series that left Hugo Hammond in tears, he added: “There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry.”

During the same interview, he said that Kaz was among the girls that had caught his eye, explaining: “I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe.”

Danny named Sharon and Lucinda as Islanders he would also like to date, describing the latter as “my type”.

Love Island continues on Saturday night at 9pm on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

MORE LOVE ISLAND: