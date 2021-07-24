Love Island: Hunky American footballer Medhy Malanda ‘set to shake things up in Casa Amor’ – Daily Mail

There’s been plenty of drama in the villa this week.

And it was reported on Saturday, American footballer Medhy Malanda will be further shaking things up on Love Island as he is rumoured to be heading into Casa Amor.

Medhy fits the ‘tall, dark and handsome’ description that many of the girls have said is their type on paper and could put some existing couples under threat.

Medhy has an understated social media following with five thousand followers on Instagram.

The athlete is no stranger to flaunting his muscular physique as he regularly posts shirtless snaps on his grid.

The self proclaimed ‘prince of the city’ last posted earlier this month and has kept a low profile more recently in quarantine.

MailOnline has approached ITV representatives for comment.

The athlete often sets pulses racing with snaps from his American football training as he puts his large biceps on full display.

There’s also a hint that the new Love Island star could be religious as his TikTok bio includes a quote from Psalm 23:4.

It reads: ‘Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me’.

Medhy’s profile sees him jet between London and Brussels and he’s now set to step out at the Casa Amor villa in Mallorca.

The Casa Amor stage of the series has historically sparked the most drama and is seen as the ultimate test for relationships.

Builders have been working frantically to get the new villa ready in time, after choosing to relocate from the rival property used in recent series.

The bombshell scenes are expected to air next week, with Islanders such as Mary currently isolating in a secret location ahead of the group’s big arrival on the show.

It is believed the Casa Amor twist will even see the return of Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who hasn’t filmed from the villa in Mallorca since the start of the series.

Also heading into Casa Amor is Chris Hughes’s blonde bombshell ex-girlfriend Mary Bedford.

Viewers will hope Liberty’s partner Jake won’t be led astray by Mary, after he previously admitted to having a weakness to blondes.

Mary dated former Love Island favourite Chris, 28, shortly after his split from Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, 30, in August last year.

And producers believe the future Islander, from Wakefield, will be equally appealing to the current crop of male Islanders.

A source said: ‘Mary will turn heads, there’s no doubt about that. She’s a model, into her fashion and looks great in a bikini. Even the lads in solid relationships might start to wobble in her company.’

Mary has her own YouTube channel and boasts 185,000 Instagram followers, including former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and ex-Love Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Kaz Crossley.

She was first spotted by a fashion brand while buying a tracksuit during a school trip with her textiles class, and was approached to model for them.

Also heading into Casa Amor is footballer Alex Iwobi’s ‘millionaire’ model ex Clarisse Juliette.

Clarisse is no stranger to fame, having dated the Premier League star for four years and also being briefly involved with rapper Diddy’s son Justin Combs, 27.

Jewellery business owner Clarisse – who is said to already be worth more than £1million – was also linked to Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee, 28, in 2019.

Swae’s then-girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz had accused the hit-maker of cheating on her with Clarisse while they holidayed together in Thailand.

Speaking of Clarisse’s already ‘huge following’, a source told The Sun: ‘Clarisse is almost like another Molly-Mae Hague in that she already has a huge following.’

They added: ‘First of all she’s stunning. But she’s really gained some fans on social media – mainly Instagram. She’s also got a blog and a popular YouTube channel.

‘But Clarisse isn’t just looks. She’s incredibly smart and has her own jewellery business.’

