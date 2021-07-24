Home ENTERTAINMENT Love Island first as Casa Amor bombshell Harry Young recruited off Tinder – digitalspy.com
Love Island first as Casa Amor bombshell Harry Young recruited off Tinder

Love Island‘s crop of Casa Amor bombshells have been unveiled ahead of their TV debut.

There’s six in total, all with their own personal agendas going into the two separate villas halfway through the series, but one in particular has already made history.

Step up car salesman Harry Young, who applied to join this year’s cast via the popular dating app – becoming the first Islander to ever be recruited in this unique way.

love island's harry young

Nat MorrisITV

Related: Love Island‘s Georgia drops hint that Hugo has feelings for Chloe

Elsewhere, we have 20-year-old influencer Salma Naran. “I’ve never been in love. What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions,” she commented.

“It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know.”

love island's salma naran

Nat MorrisITV

Belfast giant Matthew MacNabb is feeling confident that he won’t need to step on anyone’s toes when he enters Casa Amor, explaining: “I won’t have much of a problem with that. The guys haven’t known the girls that long so it’s not really a huge issue. I’m sure if they have a problem they’ll approach me.”

love island's matthew macnabb

Nat MorrisITV

Kaila Troy, an international DJ originating from Dublin, teased: “My friends would say I’m very energetic. Never got into drinking, was never my thing, but I’d be the one up all night still and they’d be falling asleep.

“They’d say I was very outgoing and hardworking for sure. What I want I go and get it. Independent, too. And caring and loving.”

love island's kaila troy

Joel AndersonITV

Related: Love Island star Danny Bibby apologises for “deeply offensive” slur

The final two bombshells are Medhy Malanda and Mary Bedford.

“Stepping on toes is not even a question! It’s part of the game, if you’re not happy to have your toes stepped on then don’t come to the show; especially when it comes to Casa Amor. I’m here for that,” suggested the 24-year-old former.

love island's medhy malanda

Nat MorrisITV

Interestingly, Mary (from Wakefield) is already eyeing up Welshman Liam Reardon.

I’m just going to get in there, see how Liam actually is feeling about Millie really and then reassess. I’m definitely not one to lay it on thick. I’ll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes.

“That’s the whole aim isn’t it? If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes,” she noted.

love island's mary bedford

Nat MorrisITV

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning for BritBox subscribers.

