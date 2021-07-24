Home ENTERTAINMENT Love Island 2021 confirms Casa Amor is coming in first tease – digitalspy.com
Love Island 2021 confirms Casa Amor is coming in first tease

Love Island is about to get even more dramatic with the return of Casa Amor.

For the newbies out there, Casa Amor is a fan-favourite moment in the series where the boys and girls are separated for days.

New boy and girl bombshells are brought in to try and rock relationships or build new ones, and for that time apart, it can be tough for the couples as it can make or break them.

At the end of tonight’s episode (July 23), a teaser for Casa Amor aired, revealing that it’s almost here.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There’s been no definite day when we can see the contestants’ new digs or the new bombshells just yet, but host Laura Whitmore recently teased the return of Casa Amor, suggesting that it’s the part of the series where a lot can change.

Answering a question on her Instagram Stories about who her favourite participants this year are, she said it always changes.

“To be honest with you, I change my mind everyday, everyday – it’s ridiculous how much I change my mind,” she replied.

love island jake and liberty

Lifted EntertainmentITV

“And, also, Casa Amor hasn’t happened yet and that just throws a massive spanner in the works so it will all change.”

After fans called this series a little flat compared to previous years, things have taken a turn and the drama has been flowing.

Hugo’s fiery rant at the firepit during a dramatic recoupling shocked the group when he chose to recouple with Chloe after Toby ditched her for Abigail.

Toby and Hugo then had a heated chat about it, with Toby calling Hugo “two-faced” and in the Beach Hut vowing to be civil to Hugo, but that’s it, as their friendship was over.

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning for BritBox subscribers.

