“Love for my wife and children made me steal a minibus” – Suspect

A 43-year-old man, Adejumo Maruf has been arrested by the police for stealing a minibus popularly called Korope.

Adejumo who was paraded at the police command headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State, confessed to the crime and revealed he did it because of his love for his wife and children.

He claimed he stole the bus in order to make money to take care of his wife and children after she left him and took their five children along.

The 43-year-old suspect told newsmen that he was living a good life in Lagos until about two years ago when he relocated to Osogbo. His wife deserted him thereafter over his inability to provide for the family.

In his words,