“Love for my wife and children made me steal a minibus” – Suspect

A 43-year-old man, Adejumo Maruf has been arrested by the police for stealing a minibus popularly called Korope.
Adejumo who was paraded at the police command headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State, confessed to the crime and revealed he did it because of his love for his wife and children.
He claimed he stole the bus in order to make money to take care of his wife and children after she left him and took their five children along.
The 43-year-old suspect told newsmen that he was living a good life in Lagos until about two years ago when he relocated to Osogbo. His wife deserted him thereafter over his inability to provide for the family.
In his words,
“It is true I stole a Korope at Criterion Nursery and Primary School, Kelebe area, after working with the school for about three months. I did it to make money and take care of my wife and children.
“I was living a decent life in Lagos State before things nosedived over two years ago and we relocated to Osogbo. Yet, there was no change and my wife left with our five children.
“Since that time, things were even more difficult. So, I took to driving the school minibus. After about three months, I went into the school and drove it away to Lagos.
“I was using it as a passenger bus before I was caught after two days in the Ajah area of Lagos State. I love my wife and children and can do anything for them.”