‘Love and Death’: Lily Rabe Cast as Betty Gore in HBO Max Series – TVLine

American Horror Story vet Lily Rabe will fall victim to Elizabeth Olsen’s axe in the HBO Max limited series Love and Death.

Inspired by the true-crime book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as several articles from Texas Monthly, the drama follows “two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe,” according to the official logline. Olsen (WandaVision) is set to play Candy Montgomery, the real-life axe murderer in question, while Rabe will portray her friend Betty Gore, whom Candy killed. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons (Fargo) as Allan Gore and Patrick Fugit (Outcast) as Pat Montgomery.

Love and Death is being written by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), with Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) attached to direct.

* HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has cast Milly Alcock (The Gloaming) and Emily Carey (Casualty) to recur as younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, and Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King, respectively.

* The release date for the second Downton Abbey movie has shifted from Dec. 22 to Friday, March 18, 2022, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Wild ‘N Out Season 16, hosted by Nick Cannon, will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8/7c on VH1, with new episodes then airing every Tuesday and Wednesday night, per Deadline.

