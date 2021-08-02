louisiana-groom-arrested-on-his-wedding-night-after-allegedly-opening-fire-on-highway-with-wife,-friend-in-car

A Louisiana man was arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on a highway while still wearing his tuxedo.

The incident unfolded Saturday evening on the Bonnet Carré Spillway as Devin Jose Jones, his new wife, and a male friend were stuck in traffic caused by a car crash on their way back to Alexandria, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told WVUE .

Jones accused his new bride of having an affair with the male friend, according to Tregre. He then exited the car, allegedly shot at the friend and also fired at another car in traffic.

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” witness Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook of the incident. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter!!!!!! I have my .45 with me, on my lap and ready to defend myself or anyone around me if need be!”

Jones’s wife ran from the car, according to police , and took refuge in the ambulance assisting people involved with the car crash. St. John Parish deputies found Jones banging on the vehicle trying to get to her.

Alcohol was reportedly a factor in the incident .

Two shooting victims were transported to a nearby hospital, according to local media reports.

Jones was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.