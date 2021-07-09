Louisiana governor urges vaccinations ahead of deadline for ‘Shot at a Million’ drawing – WDSU New Orleans

SHOT AT. GOOD MORNING. HEATH: AND A GOOD MORNING TO YOU. IF YOU REALLY NEEDED AN INNTIVECE TO GO AHEAD AND GET THOSE COVID-19 SHOTS, WELL, THIS COULD BE AT. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A SHOT ULTIMATELY AT $1 MILLION JUST A LITTLE BIT LATER ON THIS SUMMER. ALL YOU HAVE TOO, D APPARENTLY, IF YOU LISTEN TO THE STATE OF LOUISIANA AND THEY HAVE BEEN SAYING IT OFTEN, GO AHEAD AND GET YOUR VACCINATIONS AND GET ON THE WEBSITE AND REGISTER. THE STATE OF LOUISIANAIV GING AWAY CASH AND SCHOLARSHIPS JUST TO GET PEOPLE TO ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVES. RIGHT NOW, REGISTRATION IS WRAPPING FOR THE FIRST OF FOUR PRELIMINARY GIVEAWAYS, ONE $100,000 CASH PRIZE, ONE $100,000 SCHOLARSHIP. REGISTRATION ENDS AT 11: 59TONIGHT, AND THE DRAWING IS NE WEEK. >> LOTS OF PEOPLE REACHING OUT WITH QUESTIONS. WE HAVE A HOTLINE IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS, IT’S ON THE WEBFORM. PLEASE CALL. REALLY KNOWLEDGEABLE PEOPLE WHO CAN WALK YOU THROUGH THE PROCESS IF YOU ARE HAVING PROBLEMS WITH YOUR REGISTRATION. AND AS ALWAYS, IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE VACCINE, WE WANT TO BE ABLE TO GET YOU IN TOUCH WITH THE PEOPLE WHO CAN ANSWER THOSE QUESTIONS. HEATH:O STAKE A LK OOAT THE SCREEN. THERE ARE SEVERAL DRAWINGS BETWEEN NOW AND THE BIG ONE IN AUGUST, AND AS MANY AS 14 PEOPLE WILL WALK AWAY WITH GIFTS, CASH, AND PRIZES. REGIERST ONLINE AT ASHOTATIAM LLION.COM. SIGN UP IF YOU ALREADY HAVE GOTTEN YOUR VACCINATION. IT IS A GOOD REASON TO SIGN UP. BACK TO YOU. CHAD: SOUNDS GOOD. LOOKING AT THE LATEST VACCINATION NUMBERS, NEARLY 1.8 MILLION PEOPLE IN LOUISIANA STARTED THE VACCINATION PROCESS, WHILE.6 1 MILLION HAVE COMPLETELY FINISHED THE VACCINATION SERIES. RANDI: HERE IS WHAT YOU CAN DO, USING CAMERAN O YOUR CELL PHONE

Louisiana governor urges vaccinations ahead of deadline for ‘Shot at a Million’ drawing

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging residents to get a vaccine ahead of the deadline for the first drawing of “Shot at a Million.”As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across Louisiana, Edwards said Friday is the perfect day for Louisianans to take the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19 while still beating the deadline to register for the first Shot At A Million drawing.This week the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 became the dominant strain in the country, making up 52% of all cases. In the region that includes Louisiana, 59% of all cases are the more contagious delta variant, which has in turn increased the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent positivity of tests, according to Edwards.Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health reminded residents that Friday is the last day to get their first vaccine and register if they want to be included in the first Shot At A Million drawing.To date, more than 46% of eligible Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.“We saw a bump in vaccinations when we announced Shot At A Million. This is good news – we are now in the most challenging phase of the vaccine rollout to date, and this is now a game of inches. But we do need more residents to go sleeves up to protect themselves and their loved ones against this more contagious variant,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, said. “Already more than 1.8 million Louisianans have taken their first dose of the COVID vaccine, which is safe, effective and widely available at locations across Louisiana at no cost to the public.”Gov. John Bel Edwards reminds members of the public that the first of the state’s Shot At A Million winners will be named next week and the deadline to register for this first drawing Friday at 11:59 p.m. Through Shot At A Million, Louisiana will reward 14 winners with $2.3 million in cash and prizes, including nine $100,000 scholarships, four $100,000 prizes and one $1 million grand prize. Since Shot At A Million was announced on June 17, there have been 603,858 online submissions for prizes, according to Edwards.The first drawing will choose two winners: one adult who will win $100,000 and one 12- to 17-year-old who will win a $100,000 scholarship. Everyone who enters but does not win in the first week is automatically entered in the next week’s drawings. As of Thursday, July 8, at noon, 603,858 people had entered at ShotAtAMillion.com.“It’s encouraging to see more people joining the more than 1.8 million Louisianans who have already taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads in Louisiana and across the country. We cannot afford to ignore this more dangerous variant. Regardless of if you do it because of the concern about the delta variant or because you want to win a million dollars, now is an excellent time to roll up your sleeves and take the COVID-19 shot,” Gov. Edwards said. “The Shot At A Million giveaway is a fun way to celebrate and reward people who have taken the vaccine, which has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19. Vaccinated people are far less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, let alone to die from it. You have until tomorrow night to get in on the first Shot At A Million giveaway. Don’t throw away your shot to be protected against COVID – and to win a million dollars.”HOW TO REGISTER FOR SHOT AT A MILLION:Visit ShotAtAMillion.com when you have taken your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and complete the online registration form.Residents who do not have access to the internet or who have questions can call the toll-free hotline at 877-356-1511 to register.Click here to watch a recap video on the Shot At A Million announcement.WHO CAN REGISTER FOR SHOT AT A MILLION:Louisiana residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they were vaccinated.HOW TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE IN LOUISIANA:The three FDA-authorized COVID vaccines are very easy to find in Louisiana. People can call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The vaccine hotline can answer vaccine questions, schedule appointments, help people find a vaccine provider or community event near them, and connect people to medical professionals.The federal government also runs Vaccines.gov, which helps people locate vaccination locations near them.People can also text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, to get the contact information of three locations near them with available vaccines.ABOUT SHOT AT A MILLION:Louisiana will have four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize. The final grand prize drawing on Aug. 6, 2021, will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID-19 outreach dollars.Schedule of drawings:Enter by July 9, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing Enter by July 16, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing Enter by July 23, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing Enter by July 30, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing Enter by July 31, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 Grand Prize DrawingWinners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on Aug. 13, 2021. For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.