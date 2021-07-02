louisiana-gov.-john-bel-edwards-signs-abortion-pill-“reversal”-bill

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) signed a bill into law Friday that requires doctors to tell patients who take the abortion pill that they may halt the pregnancy termination halfway through the process.

Why it matters: The legislation passed through the GOP-dominated Louisiana state legislature weeks prior. It’s one of many anti-abortion bills Edwards signed on Friday.

Between the lines: The measure promotes the sharing of details on “reversing” a medication-induced abortion, a claim not backed by scientific evidence from professional groups such as the American Medical Association.

The law states that when the drug is provided, all doctors must staple a specific “disclosure statement” onto “a bag, envelope, or other package that contains misoprostol for the pregnant woman to self-administer at home.”

The statement is intended to inform patients that the first of two abortion pills is not always effective in ending pregnancy, per the text of the bill.

What they’re saying: Edwards said in a statement that “much has been made of a handful of controversial bills, the reality is that this legislative session has produced many good laws that will improve the lives of Louisianans.”

“We did this through bipartisan cooperation and compromise,” he added. “As we have proven time and time again, the people of Louisiana are best served when all of us put aside our differences and focus on projects, programs and progress for all.”

The new law is set to take effect Aug. 1.

