Louis Vuitton presents the Toupie Horizon speaker – L’Officiel – Malaysia

Louis Vuitton continues to branch out with unexpected ventures in the tech and lifestyle categories. The latest is the Horizon Speaker, a BlueTooth light-up speaker set to launch on 30th July 2021.

The French luxury house’s second dabble into the world of audio (although the brand has released a series of earbuds before) offers an eccentric approach to the wireless speaker, sure to be embraced by music and fashion lovers worldwide.

With its unique shape inspired by the Toupie (“Spinning Top”) handbag designed by Louis Vuitton’s womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere, the speaker has a pointed top and bottom, making it look akin not only to the iconic bag silhouette, but also a UFO.

This effect is bolstered in part by the fact that in addition to providing listeners with a high-quality sonic experience, the speaker is covered in the brand’s signature LV monogram pattern, which lights up in an array of shifting bright colours once the speaker is turned on.