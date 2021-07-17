louis-oosthuizen-leads-the-open-with-lowest-halfway-score-in-tournament-history

Louis Oosthuizen has the ball on a string as he takes control at Royal St George’s – GETTY IMAGES

Full Open Championship leaderboard

It says so much about the quality of this Open leaderboard that Louis Oosthuizen was forced to produce an historic performance to top the Championship at the halfway point. In 161 years of the game’s oldest major, nobody has taken so few shots over the first 36 holes.

On 11-under, Oosthuizen has taken just 129 blows – one fewer than Sir Nick Faldo in 1992 at Muirfield and Brandt Snedeker at Lytham in 2012. It is an unprecedented circumstance, although the irony is that the 38-year-old has actually been better placed going into the weekend of an Open.

In 2010, Oosthuizen was 12-under and five clear, the obvious difference being that St Andrews is a par 72 and Royal St George’s is a par 70. Another contrast is that at The Old Course the pedigree of the challengers was not nearly as rich as Oosthuizen stunned his sport.

On nine-under Collin Morikawa is trying to win on his Open debut, playing in just his second links event, having won on his US PGA debut last year, and one eight-under is Jordan Spieth, looking for his fourth major and his first since lifting the Claret Jug in 2017.

What a cast it is, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson on seven-under after a 65 and No 2 Jon Rahm on five-under after his own 64, alongside Brooks Koepka after a 66. Andy Sullivan leads the way for Britain on six-under, following a 65, with fellow Englishman Paul Casey (67) on five-under. They will all have to go to overhaul the South African with the picturebook swing – and they all know it.

Oosthuizen has finished runner-up in the last two majors and has four other seconds since his glory at the Home of Golf. On days such as this it is ludicrous to think that Oosthuizen only has one major title in the cabinet. It took him 34 holes to record a bogey – some feat around a layout with so many pitfalls as this.

Five birdies, an eagle and that four on the 16th. And the man from Mossell Bay had a 15-footer on the last to tie Brooks Koepka’s 36-hole all-time major record from the USPGA at Bethpage in 2019.

“I only heard that when I walked in,” Oosthuizen said of his record. I was not aware of what it was but to have any record at the Open is always very special. I think I have really played well the last two days and today we got lucky the last nine holes. It was as good weather as you can get playing this course and all of us took advantage. I seem to come alive at the majors.”

The stats bear witness. In his last 29 starts, the 38-year-old has racked up three top-three finishes – and they have all been in majors. It might take something great to stop him, but in Spieth and Morikawa America have two things that could well claim greatness.

Spieth was actually disappointed with his afternoon’s work. “I got really just in a weird head space, like fatigued there on like the 13th green as we were waiting,” he said after a 67. “I just didn’t stay focused like I was early in the round. Wasn’t very sharp. It’s an easy solution for tomorrow. I was eyeing a number lower than what I finished at, as Louis is showing.”

There can be no doubt that Morikawa is the best iron player in the world. He could even go on to challenge Tiger Woods for being the best in the last 40 years or more. But despite having a bigger lead over second-placed Casey in the all-important gained/approach stats on the PGA Tour than Casey does over No 55 Jason Kokrak, he still elected to change his irons for this week, putting in a more forgiving set.

Bryson DeChambeau take note. The world No 6 whinged about his driver on Thursday before being rebuked by Cobra and then apologising and eventually scraping inside the cut on one-over. Morikawa’s are the actions of a proper scientifically-minded golfer, not one who one who simply moans about his equipment.

“My 8-iron is my favorite club in the bag, and when I wasn’t able to hit it last week and I knew I had to try something different,” he said after a 65. “I couldn’t find the center of the face. I was hitting these iron shots last week that I just normally don’t and my swing felt good.”

The conditions pleaded with the pros to set new marks. The wind dropped and the R&A’s decision to water the fairways overnight allowed the field some target golf. It was an entertaining day of low scoring with Argentine Emiliano Grillo matching Morikawa and Rahm to stand in that group on six-under – also featuring German Marcel Siem and South Africans Dani Van Tonder and Justin Harding – and one behind yet another golfer from the Highveld in Dylan Frirtelli and another American in Scottie Scheffler.

Perhaps the most enjoyable moment was when Jonathan Thomson recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th. The 25-year-old from Rotherham is also playing in his first Open and at 889th in the world was desperate to make the cut. With three to play he was on the brink on one-over.

Thomson made sure of weekend employment in the most empathic manner possible on the 162-yarder. He birdied the 17th and on two-under after a 67 is in the position he dreamed about when he was a child and in hospital with leukaemia. At 6ft 9.5in he is the tallest professional golfer in the world and it is fair to say he is on cloud nine.

“It was just phenomenal, to be honest,” Thomson said. “The roar, the shot, indescribable really. A hole-in-one to make the cut in my first Open. Wow!”

DJ birdies the last

And he’s on seven-under. The world No.1 was runner-up at Royal St George’s 10 years ago has given himself another opportunity on the Kent links.

Meanwhile, his playing partner Justin Rose heads into the weekend on three-under – that was a fine gutsy showing after his horror opening seven holes.

DJ has a great chance for birdie on 18

If he taps that four-footer in he’ll go into the third round on seven-under.

Lee Westwood end with a birdie

That’s a 67 for him and he heads into the weekend on two-under. That was a fine round – he was three-under for his back nine and his impressive season continues.

Spieth is on eight-under

After a 67, but he’s not overly happy with how today’s round went and here’s why…

“I think toady was the day that could have been really special. I was set up for a good score but was one-over for the last six. I am in a great position but have bad taste in my mouth as to what might have been.”

He’s still very much a huge contender for what would be his second Claret Jug.

Rose is at three-under

Which may not mean much until you remember he was four-over through seven for his second round and in danger of missing the cut. Since then the former world No.1 is four-under through 10 holes with just the 18th left. Gutsy and impressive.

Record breaker

Oosthuizen’s 129 score is the lowest at the halfway point in Open history!

Louis is a major man

Louis O finishes with a 65

A par at the last means he’s on 11-under at the halfway mark. What a performance and what a player.

Rahm finishes with a par and heads into the weekend on five-under. That was superb 64, his lowest round in a major.

Lowry also pars and that’s a 65. The defending champion is on four-under.

This threeball was on fire today…

Three great approaches on 18

From the marquee group of Louis O, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry. You fancy at least one of them will birdie – will it be the sole leader?

06:28 PM

South Africa’s year?

06:25 PM

Dylan Frittelli continues his good championship

The South African ends with a three-under 67 to be on seven-under heading into the weekend. He’s certainly one to watch over the next two days – the four-under back nine illustrates that. The round could have gone south after nothing really happened for him on the front nine, but he made the most of favourable conditions to be just four back of his compatriot’s lead in a position of tied fourth.

Louis saves par on 17

What a fine up and down! Louis chipped onto the green and left himslef with a knee-knocking 12-footer for par, and he made no mistake. He stays on 11-under.

Playing partner Rahm meanwhile pars and stays on five-under. And Lowry who makes up the threeball birdies to move to four-under.

Louis’ mistake at 16 is compounded by one at 17

He goes long with his approach and is in the gully greenside – that will be a very tough up and down, he’s shortsided himself.

Meanwhile, Scheffler has birdied the 14th and he moves to seven-under. The consistent American has had fiove birdies and no bogeys since the seventh.

Jigger Thomson ends on two-under

After the ace at 16 he birdied the 17th and ended on two-under and he’ll be here are the weekend in his first major.

“It’s awesome and it will stay with me a long time.”

Jigger Thomson

Spieth had another round to be happy with

The 2017 Open champion ends with a par to close on eight-under thanks to a three-under 67.

DeChambeau always seems to be the topic of conversation

For a variety of reasons…

But the controversial American pars the last to finish right on the projected cut line of one-over. That was a level-par 70 and he’s yet to break 70 at an Open.

06:05 PM

Louis is human

The South African didn’t take the three to get out of the greenside bunker on the 16th as Thomas Bjorn did in 2003 BUT he cannot get up and down and he drops a shot (yes, you’re reading that correctly – Oosthuizen has dropped a shot) and he’s back at 11-under, still a two-shot lead.

06:03 PM

DJ makes it three birdies in a row

To go to seven-under, he’s through 14 and five-under for his round.

Louis is in Bjorn’s bunker

The one that the Dane took three to get out of in 2003. It’s on the par-three 16th and that’s the first mistake the leader has made in two days.

05:54 PM

Lowry birdies 15

And the defending champion is at three-under. He’s four-under for the day and all danger (barring a huge disaster) of the Irishman missing the cut is gone. Playing partner Jon Rahm also birdies – that’s three in a row and he’s at five-under. The cream is rising to the top.

Louis O produces a great up and down to remain both bogey-free and sole leader on 12-under.

05:48 PM

Catch Louis if you can

05:38 PM

Louis is in dreamland

He drains the eagle putt on the 14th. There’s not a weakness in his game at the moment – great of the tee, laser-like iron shots and perfect with the putter.

He’s now at 12-under and has a three-shot lead.

05:31 PM

Louis is laser sharp

He’s just hit a long iron 248 yards to be on the green at the par-five 14th in two. He now has a 20-foot putt for an eagle and 12-under.

05:24 PM

Spieth drops a shot

A short missed putt (he is human) on the 15th means he drops back to eight-over.

05:23 PM

DeChambeau now has

Back-to-back birdies and he’s back to one-over.

05:20 PM

That Jigger Thomson ace

What a moment!

05:19 PM

Louis O is now sole leader

Thanks to a birdie on 13.

He so in control of his game he’s so consistently good that it’s hard to see him making a mistake. He’s the first man to 10-under and you fancy him to stay there.

05:16 PM

Scottie Scheffler joins the party

On five-under. He’s Mr Consistent so it’s no shock to see him birdie the 10th to get into the top 10. Can he finally win a title this week?

05:10 PM

End of the week for Darren Clarke

The last Open champion at Royal St George’s finishes with a 76 to close on six-over. He was one of the most popular champions in recent memory and he looks a bit emotional as he waves to an applauding grandstand.

05:05 PM

Look out for Louis!

The South African taps in for birdie at the 12th and Spieth and Morikawa have company at the top of the leaderboard on nine-under. The trio have a three-shot lead.

05:04 PM

DeChambeau birdies the 14th

He may not like his driver BUT his putter worked well there – he’s at two-over now just one back of the likely cut line.

05:03 PM

Spieth has a great chance for birdie and the sole lead

On 14 – but his 15-foot putt misses on the low side. He’ll stay at nine-under.

05:00 PM

Louis goes close to an eagle

At the 12th – his approach from 80 yards stops just short of the hole and he’ll have a tap in for nine-under and the co-lead with Morikawa and Spieth.

He’s good in majors, isn’t he?

04:57 PM

An ace for Jigger Thomson!!!

ON 16!

What a moment for the man mountain on his Open debut! He’s now at one-under!

I’ll bring you a video of that as soon as I can.

04:56 PM

I wonder what Brooks K was referring to?!

You get absolutely NO PRIZES for guessing…

04:53 PM

Oh Louis, Louis

The brilliant, no-frills South African’s birdie chance at the 11th to join Spieth and Morikawa falls on the low side. He stays at eight-under.

04:47 PM

Koepka on the 18th

And birdies to get to five-under. That’s four birdies in his last five holes and that’s exactly the sort of move that helps you get into the top 10 ahead of Saturday’s moving day. He loves links golf (he’s so much more than a beefy, see it whack it a mile man) and once again it looks like he’ll be part of the title conversation come Sunday.

04:44 PM

Jon Rahm does that really, really, really

Annoying thing of shouting ‘that’s so bad’ as he hits a perfect tee shot to the heart of the green on the par-3 11th.

If that’s bad then I’ll happily describe myself and a ‘bad’ golfer from now on.

04:40 PM

Koepka has a great chance of birdie at the last

Which will be his third in a row.

Meanwhile DJ misses a great birdie chance on the 9th. He stays at 4-under.

04:38 PM

Ian Poulter bogeys the last

BUT it was a great round – a 66 has got him to 2-under and the dream of a Claret Jug is still alive for the confident Englishman.

His playing partner Paul Casey has only had two bogeys in two days and he signs for a 67 to be on 5-under at the halfway point.

Both Englishmen (never short on bullishness) will fancy their chances of making a move over the weekend, and why not?

04:35 PM

Brooks is hot right now

04:34 PM

Speith birdies the 12th

And the former world No.1 moves to 9-under and the joint lead!

The American’s looked impressive his first 30 holes at this famous links – he’s in control and after his problems of the past few years he’s now a definite contender.

04:31 PM

04:28 PM

Jack Senior drops a stroke

Playing at his fifth Open, Senior has bogeyed 14, missing a three-footer for par, leaving Paul Casey all alone at five-under as he joins the pack on four-under.

Big movement from Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm in the other direction. Lowry rattled in a 30-footer for birdie on eight and has moved to -2 with a birdie on nine. Rahm is also two-under after birdies at the sixth, seventh and ninth.

Over to Greg Wilcox to take you home.

04:13 PM

Oh Louis …

He must have felt he was about to join Morikawa on the top bunk at the eighth when he rolled his 20ft birdie chance to within an inch, brushing the left lip. But it didn’t turn and drop and he remains on eight-under with Spieth.

04:11 PM

Danny Willett will sign for 69

Which leaves him at -4, five strokes behind Morikawa. After a bogey at 15 he closed out his second round with three successive pars.

Louis Oosthuizen’s hold on second place, having moved to eight-under at the seventh with a sensational chip to set up a tiddler for birdie, will have to be shared with Jordan Spieth who has just birdied the 10th, his fourth bird of the day, by sinking a fine 12-footer.

04:00 PM

Poulter’s turnaround

After only making six greens in regulation yesterday, he has made 13 out of 15 today, including the par four 15th where his red hot putter, which rescued his first round, has earned him a fifth birdie. He is on -3, six behind. The chest is puffed out. Any why not?

03:51 PM

A fifth birdie for Paul Casey!

After making par on the 13th, he has clawed back another stroke on the leader, Morikawa, at the par five 14th. He is -5 for the tournament.

World No1 Dustin Johnson, at two-under after five, leaves his horrible birdie downhill putt at the sixth high on the left. But no damage in the brutal front six. Big opportunities ahead.

DeChambeau has fought back with a birdie at the par-fourth ninth. He’s +1 for today and +2 for the tournament.

Brian Harman has made it a hat-trick of birdies on six, seven and eight and he’s back to where he began this afternoon at five-under.

03:34 PM

A huge cheer for Shane Lowry

Having dropped a stroke at the fifth, his first bogey of the day, the 2019 champion has rattled in a 20ft, curling brute at the sixth and is up to level-par.

Meanwhile DeChambeau has gone birdie, bogey at seven and wight to leave him three-over.

Back-to-back birdies for Brian Harman have wiped out two of his three preceding bogeys as he walks to the eighth tee on four-under.

03:23 PM

Andy Sullivan’s encore

Nuneaton’s finest* has matched yesterday’s 67 and will start moving day on six-under. Five years ago at Royal Troon, he finished on one-under, tied for 12th, part of the cast list in tiny print behind the only two headliners Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson.

Louis Oosthuizen has followed his opening birdie with four pars.

*Other famous sons and daughters of Treacle Town include Larry Grayson, George Eliot and Mary Whitehouse.

03:15 PM

An unfortunate hat-trick for Justin Rose

Who begins bogey-bogey-bogey to wipe out all his red and settle in the grey on level par for the tournament.

Better news for Paul Casey ahead of him. After bogeying the 10th, he made a fine par-saving putt on 11 and has just drained his birdie putt on 12 to go to four-under, tied for 12th.

Danny Willett has also drained a bold birdie putt, this one at 14, and is now one ahead of Casey at -5.

03:10 PM

03:03 PM

03:00 PM

De Chambeau slips further behind

Back-to-back bogeys at the 4th and 5th mean he’s now +3, two off the projected cut and his attempt to claw one back at the sixth from 10ft stays high on the right.

Ian Poulter, by contrast, after last week’s heroics, has made birdies at 10 and 11 to give him -4 for the round and two-under for the tournament.

02:53 PM

Andy Sullivan one step back, one forward

The reigning English champion and leading Englishman so far, has fought back from the bogey at 15 with a tungsten backbone and birdie at the 16th to restore him to -6.

Justin Rose, who bogeyed the first – rescued by a stunning bunker shot to save a double or possibly even a triple, is in another fine mess at the second. He is on the green in four but faces a tricky uphill putt … he’s made it from 8ft. Two bogeys to start with has punctured yesterday’s -3 and he nbow stands on -1.

02:44 PM

Excellent progress from Daniel Berger

The son of the former ATP tour professional, Jay Berger, has birdied seven, eight and nine to move up 30 places to a tie for 18th on -3.

Sky now has the projected cut at +2.

02:38 PM

Bryson DeChambeau continues to toil

After starting with three heart-settling pars, he lurches a further shot behind with a bogey at the fourth to drop to +2, which is where the cut should be. He has missed the cut twice in three previous Open attempts.

02:31 PM

Spieth responds to the bogey at the third with a birdie

Afternoon, all. Rob Bagchi here for a couple of hours, the unglamorous role in the relay after Dan Zeqiri’s anchor leg and Greg Wilcox taking you home in the glory slot.

That shoes his class. Drop a shot and immediately win it back with a terrific, 18ft putt, rolling it in from left to right to join Oosthuizen on seven-under and a share of second place.

And here’s defending champion Shane Lowry rattling in a birdie on two to go back to level par.

Finally, for this bulletin, there’s Justin Harding’s successful, arcing eagle putt on 14 from about 12ft. He climbs to six-under.

02:16 PM

It’s an opening birdie for Oosthuizen

A perfectly played first hole, picking up where he left off yesterday. The deficit is reduced to two shots again.

02:12 PM

Dropped shot at the third for Spieth though

Tougher pin in the back section of the green on the par three. Morikawa’s lead is three again.

02:08 PM

Another birdie for Spieth

It’s consecutive birdies to start for the 2017 champion. He is so dangerous if he can keep his tee shots in the cut and prepared. Consecutive birdies too for Casey who is three-under at the turn.

02:07 PM

Rahm and Oosthuizen both find the first green

The South African is within birdie range, though. An immediate chance to close the gap on Morikawa to two.

02:05 PM

McIlroy finally holes a putt

It’s a closing birdie for the second day in a row and means the Northern Irishman has opened with a pair of 70s. Will be around for the weekend but it’s nine shots to Morikawa at the top of the leaderboard.

01:57 PM

Rory McIlroy finds the heart of the 18th green

But it looks odds on to be a par and that will leave him sweating at one-over and battling to make the cut. Koepka has picked up a birdie at the seventh to move to one-under.

01:49 PM

Paul Casey responds with a birdie

His first of the day comes at the 7th and he is back to level for the day, two-under for the tournament.

01:43 PM

Birdie for Spieth at the first

Just a par for DeChambeau at the first after a good lag putt from off the green.

Spieth converts through for birdie! The putt was dribbled but it sneaked in the left edge. He joins the group at six-under par.

01:40 PM

01:35 PM

Cracking start for Spieth

Playing alongside DeChambeau, his wedge settles down within six feet of the pin. Chance to move to six-under straight out of the gate.

01:30 PM

Bryson DeChambeau on the first tee

Nothing wrong with his driver face there….settles in the first cut of rough.

01:27 PM

Danny Willett on the move

Back-to-back birdies for the Englishman and winner of last year’s PGA at Wentworth and he is now five-under.

01:16 PM

Fleetwood leaves a birdie putt in the jaws

Stays at three-under as he walks to the 17th tee. McIlroy trying to chip and putt for par on the 15th…nicely done but it’s a testing five footer to come.

01:14 PM

Birdies for Willett and Siem

Siem with a big first pump after draining a birdie putt on the 18th to reach six-under. That’s a four-under round of 66 today.

Willett is also moving in the right direction, four-under for the tournament in the early stages of his second round.

01:10 PM

Bogey for Keopka

Not the start he was hoping for: now two-over after four holes and back to level par.

Fleetwood’s birdie try at the 15th slipped by but he has set up another chance with a good tee shot at the par three 16th.

01:01 PM

Excellent approach from Fleetwood

Almost knocked the flagstick over on the 15th but it bounces 15 feet or so past. Birdie chance coming up.

McIlroy fails to make his birdie on the 14th. His chip ran on past the hole and he missed the putt coming back.

12:56 PM

More good news for the English challenge

Jack Senior has made an early birdie to reach four-under. Just five off the lead.

12:51 PM

Solid golf from Danny Willett

A birdie putt narrowly misses on the sixth, but the 2016 Masters champion stays at thgree-under.

At the 14th, McIlroy flirts with danger down the right but is also unlucky his ball did not take a firmer bounce. Should be able to chip and putt for birdie from there.

12:48 PM

Quickfire highlights

12:47 PM

To the 14th….

Good lag putt from short of the green by Tommy Fleetwood, and that will be a straightforward birdie to return to three-under for the tournament.

McIlroy has found the fairway with an iron, which might take the green out of play in two. The wind is at his back though.

12:35 PM

Bogey at the first for Brooks Koepka

He trails Morikawa now by eight. Good approach into the second though and will have a 15 footer for birdie.

12:29 PM

What a back nine from Grillo

Six birdies to come back in 30 and join Oosthuizen on six-under. Cracking stuff.

12:28 PM

Marcel Siem enjoying himself

12:26 PM

Kick-in birdie for McIlroy

He is inching his way forward and his now into red figures after a three at the 12th. That was a much better wedge shot – it’s been the most troublesome department of his game.

12:19 PM

Just a par at the 12th for Fleetwood

Meanwhile Marcel Siem, who qualified via a win on the Challenge Tour, is flying at three-under and on the 14th green in two with an eagle chance…which just slips by. Still, it’s a birdie.

12:11 PM

What a back nine in progress by Grillo

Makes yet another birdie on the 17th to reach five-under. Back on the 11th, McIlroy two putts for a par to stay at even.

12:05 PM

Good shot on the 11th for McIlroy

Right over the top of the pin and will be an outside birdie chance. Up ahead at the 12th, Fleetwood challenges the green with a driver on the par four but finds one of the pot bunkers.

12:04 PM

That Hatton incident

11:56 AM

No course record for Morikawa

But that is a superb round of six-under 64 and he now leads the field by three. Lunch will taste sweet.

11:53 AM

Hotheaded Hatton

Tyrrell does not try to hide his emotions and after making a double bogey on the 11th he appeared to flick a middle finger towards the back of the green before pointing his putter and saying “that is absolute f—— b——s”.

The second letter in that final word is O, to save any confusion…

11:51 AM

Morikawa’s approach

From 134 yards, he judges the distance perfectly and will have a five foot putt for birdie for a 63. That would match Greg Norman’s course record from the 1993 Open. What makes it all the more impressive is that this is his Open debut.

11:47 AM

Lovely drive from Morikawa on 18

Splits the fairway with a gorgeous tee shot. Maybe the closing hole will yield a closing birdie for the leader.

11:44 AM

Good response from Fleetwood

Fires a sand wedge to within inches on the par four 10th. Will be a certain birdie after back-to-back bogeys, and get him back to two-under.

11:43 AM

Consecutive birdies for Cam Smith

Alongside McIlroy, the Australian heads for the back nine at two-under.

11:41 AM

Another par for Morikawa

Good lag putt from way downtown on the 17th. He walks to 18th tee three clear, needs one final birdie to equal the course record.

Back at the ninth, positive news for Rory McIlroy who makes a birdie three to get back to level par for the day and the tournament.

11:32 AM

Back to back bogeys for Fleetwood

He has fallen back to one-under for the tournament. Not the front nine move he was hoping for. Corey Connors has picked up another birdie to reach four-under.

11:31 AM

No birdie for Morikawa at 16

The putt slips past but it’s the easiest of pars and he remains three clear of the field with two par fours to play.

11:30 AM

Good par save on 18 from Finau

A good round from the popular American today, a four-under 66. He is on four-under for the tournament and five behind the leader Morikawa.

11:28 AM

Another birdie for Grillo

A straightforward four on the 14th moves the Argentine to four-under for the championship.

11:22 AM

Another good iron shot from Morikawa

Skips up to within 15 feet on the par three 16th. A chance to get back the dropped shot immediately.

11:21 AM

Fist pump from Matt Wallace

The Englishman birdies the 16th, his third of the back nine, to reach two-under for the tournament.

11:17 AM

First bogey of the day for Morikawa

Chipped up to six feet or so on the 15th, but for the first time today the putt slips by. He drops back to nine-under, will need a birdie in the last three holes to match the course record.

11:15 AM

Bogey for Fleetwood on the 8th

He drops back to two-under for the tournament, having missed the chance to reach four at the sixth. Needs to put a run together on the back nine now.

11:09 AM

No birdie for McIlroy

The par at the seventh keeps him at one-over for the tournament. Fleetwood is in a spot of bother to the left of the eighth green in the wispy rough. Morikawa comes up shy on the 15th, will need to chip and putt for par.

11:06 AM

Lovely splash out from McIlroy

Faced a bunker shot right across the 7th green, some 30 yards or so, and flew it right over the top of the pin with spin. Will have a 10-footer for birdie coming up.

At the 15th, Morikawa’s drive shoots through the fairway into the first cut of rough.

11:02 AM

Morikawa reaches double digits!

This is an exhibition, one of the great rounds in Open history in progress. Rolls in the birdie putt from six feet or so on the 14th, now seven-under for the day and -10 for the tournament.

11:01 AM

Eagle for Corey Connors on the 14th

He jumps up to three-under for the championship.

10:57 AM

Morikawa with another birdie putt on the way

He is peppering the flags, this is reminiscent of McIlroy or Johnny Miller at his best. After chopping out of the rough, he fires a nine iron to within six or seven feet on the par five 14th.

10:55 AM

Eagle for Justin Thomas

Cracking fairway wood into the par five seventh and he holes the putt for a three to get back to level par. Alongside him is Fleetwood, who makes a par after missing the fairway.

10:55 AM

10:53 AM

Early move forward from Andy Sullivan

Birdies the second to move to four-under. Good drive from McIlroy down the par five 7th, might be able to have a cut at the green in two from there.

10:49 AM

Birdie for Tony Finau at the 15th

That is two in a row for the American and he rebounds to four-under. The sun is out now in Sandwich and these are good scoring conditions.

10:47 AM

A little more trouble off the tee for Morikawa on the 14th

He certainly made sure he avoided the out of bounds right, but that is in some thick stuff down the left of the par five. Rory McIlroy has made another couple of pars and is one-over as he walks to the 7th tee.

10:44 AM

Morikawa saves his par at the 13th

His second round remains blemish free and he remains three clear of the field at nine-under.

10:42 AM

Great round by Matthias Schmidt

The German amateur is the clubhouse at one-under for the tournament after a round of 65. That is joint-lowest round by amateur in the history of the Open.

10:36 AM

Fleetwood’s misses the birdie putt

From no more than four feet, that’s a big chance gone. Stays at three-under. This tee shot goes unconverted:

10:33 AM

Cracking shot from Fleetwood

Scares the hole on the par three 6th and he should open his birdie account to move to four-under.

First sign of trouble all day for Morikawa, finds a pit bunker off the tee on the 13th and has to splash out. Needs to get up and down to save par.

10:26 AM

Morikawa converts on the 12th

Now SIX-under for his round and nine-under for the tournament. Three clear of Oosthuizen. This is some round in progress. Needs two more birdies and no dropped shots to match the lowest ever round in a major.

10:22 AM

Another birdie chance on the way for Morikawa

Rips a wedge back to the holeside from 65 yards on the 12th. A good chance to reach nine-under.

10:22 AM

A putt drops for McIlroy

Reduces the arrears with a well-executed birdie at the fourth to climb back to one-over. Needs a couple more of those before the turn. One player going well at three-under after 16 holes is Johannes Veerman who finished in the top 10 in Ireland and Scotland in recent works.

10:13 AM

10:12 AM

Another Morikawa birdie!

Pours in the putt on the 11th and reaches the dizzy heights of eight-under, two clear of Oosthuizen. Morikawa is not five-under for the day. Could Greg Norman’s course record 63 be in danger?

10:05 AM

10:05 AM

Another glorious shot from Morikawa

Right over the top of the pin at the par three 11th and another good birdie chance coming up. McIlroy has at least settled down with a par at the third and has found the fourth fairway with a three wood.

09:56 AM

Daniel van Tonder sneaking up on the rails

He is not three-under for the day and five-under for the tournament after making a three at the 17th. Another South African thriving at The Open.

09:52 AM

Consecutive bogeys for McIlroy

Not the start he wanted and he was walking after that par putt very early. Up ahead at the third, it’s just a par for Fleetwood but that is not a bad score on that hole.

09:49 AM

09:46 AM

McIlroy misses the second green with a sand wedge

Approach shots with loft in hand are causing McIlroy real problems. He is losing so many shots to his rivals in this department. In the bowl short and right after the perfect drive on the second. So frustrating.

09:44 AM

New leader!

Morikawa taps in and that is a four-under front nine of 31. He is now seven-under for the championship and one clear of Oosthuizen.

Fleetwood saved par at the second and has struck a fine tee shot at the long par three third. 20 feet or so for birdie coming up.

09:38 AM

Morikawa on fire

Stuffs his approach in close on the ninth and they looks like being a certain birdie to claim the lead on his own. Hard to see a weakness in his game right now.

09:37 AM

McIlroy kicking himself

He missed a few short putts yesterday and that par putt from short-range was always left. Falls back to one-over as he walks to the second tee.

Up ahead at the green, Justin Thomas has just holed a tram-liner for birdie to join McIlroy at one-over.

09:33 AM

Finau drops a shot

A short par putt lips out on the 10th and he drops back to three-under.

09:32 AM

McIlroy found the back of the first green

Not a bad result from the rough but has some 50 feet or so remaining…still a little bit of work to do to save par from four feet or so.

Mistake from Fleetwood at the second, missing the green in the bowl short and right.

09:30 AM

Oosthuizen has company!

Morikawa drains his birdie putt at the 8th to reach six-under, three-under for his round. He looks in fine fettle, the slightly slower greens this side of the Atlantic seem to suit his technique.

09:25 AM

09:24 AM

Morikawa flag hunting again

It’s another sterling mid-iron into the heart of the eight green. Playing with such poise and confidence at the moment. Fleetwood goes with putter off the green at the first, and judges it well to save par.

09:21 AM

Rory McIlroy on the first tee

Stands up and hits driver but pushes it right like Fleetwood and so many other players this morning. Will depend on his lie in the rough. Fleetwood hit a decent second to the left fringe just off the green.

09:19 AM

Back to back birdies for Emiliano Grillo

He is two two-under for the tournament after six holes of his second round. Webb Simpson has missed another fairway on the fourth but it’s another good recovery to find the back of the green.

09:15 AM

Finau to within two of the lead

Makes his fourth birdie of the day at the ninth to reach the turn in four-under 31. Another one of those coming home and he will break the course record.

09:14 AM

Just a par for Morikawa on the 7th

Not the worst outcome after the tee shot despite it being a par five. Stays at five-under.

Back at the first, Rickie Fowler has started with a par, MacIntyre makes birdie while Schauffele drops a shot.

09:11 AM

Tommy Fleetwood on the first tee

Justin Thomas, his playing partner, has just hit a quick pull into the crowd on the left. Fleetwood is watching his anxiously, and he has lost it right into the rough. A very popular spot on the first this morning.

09:03 AM

Molinari took a seven on the sixth

That’s a quadruple bogey. Has birdied the par five 7th to his credit, now back at one-over.

09:00 AM

Xander Schauffele on the first tee

Will be praying for a good lie after tweaking drive into the rough on the left. Alongside Schauffele is the only Scot in the field Robert MacIntyre, who finds the cut and prepared. Rickie Fowler, who is one-under, steps up next and his drive drifts into the right rough but we can see the top of the ball.

08:57 AM

More good scrambling from Simpson

Has not seen a fairway so far, but a good wedge shot and putt sees him save his par on the 2nd.

Up at the 8th, Finau rolls in his birdie putt from six or seven feet to move to three-under. Morikawa looks to have found a deep bunker right of the fairway on the par five 7th.

08:53 AM

Lovely approach from Finau on the 8th

Good chance coming up to move to three-under. Morikawa has two-putted for his par on the sixth.

08:43 AM

Another one right down the banner from Morikawa

But with the wind at his back it runs out 30 feet or so beyond the hole on the par three sixth. Tricky pin position tight to the right side of the green.

08:42 AM

Morikawa’s birdie at the fifth

08:39 AM

Morikawa converts!

He is two-under through five holes and just one behind Oosthuizen. Back at the first, Simpson got up and down to save an unlikely par.

08:38 AM

Molinari stuck in a bunker on the sixth

Missed the green right on the par three, and his bunker shot caught the lip and very nearly came back and hit him on the thigh. He had to play out backwards with the next one so needs to chip and putt to save a double bogey.

08:34 AM

08:33 AM

Trouble for Webb Simpson at the first

Could only advance his second 30 yards or so into the fairway on the first. Must have had a filthy lie in the rough.

Morikawa has sent another iron shot into office and he will have four feet or so for birdie on the fifth.

08:24 AM

Morikawa scares the hole

Great try on the fourth, but it slipped by the right edge. Another solid par though, Morikawa is looking really good and just two behind Oosthuizen.

08:22 AM

Merritt goes close to an eagle

Outstanding from Morikawa

His ball was always going to chase forward coming out of the rough from 171 yards but he judged that beautifully, landing it short of the green and letting it bound up the step to the back portion of the fourth green. 20 feet or so for birdie coming up.

08:16 AM

McIlroy grinding on the practice putting green

Four in a row have missed left of the hole. Let’s hope for better when he starts his second round proper. Molinari scrambled for par on the fourth to stay at two-under. Solid par from Morikawa at the third to stay four-under, but he has found the wispy rough left of four off the tee.

08:05 AM

Some big names coming up

07:54 AM

Bill Horschel picks up a shot

The American with the West Ham United golf bag bolts in a birdie putt at the fourth to move to one-under for the tournament. Molinari chips up well on the same hole but dragged his par putt left of the hole. Back to two-under. Just the par for Morikawa at the second after his approach came up a little shy.

07:43 AM

What a shot from Finau at the long par three third

Skips forward after landing in the middle of the green, runs up to the top shelf to within a few feet of the hole. Certain birdie to move into red figures.

Molinari left his birdie putt short at the second.

07:38 AM

Another well played hole for Molinari

Finds the second fairway and then his approach checks up pin high, 15 feet from the hole. Will have that for birdie.

Back at the first, Morikawa is off to flyer with a birdie three to move on to the first page of the leaderboard at four-under.

07:30 AM

Birdie for Molinari on the first

Cracking approach to within a few feet with a wedge. The 2018 Open champion has been in the doldrums but is now just three behind Oosthuizen at three-under.

07:27 AM

Morikawa with the ideal start

His drive at the first bounds down the left side of the fairway. He played some great stuff in the trickier afternoon conditions, and his putting looked strong which is sometimes a weak link in his game. Morikawa is ranked as a the best iron player on the PGA Tour statistically.

07:14 AM

Par at the first for Matt Fitzpatrick

He stays at one-over. Was well fancied this week after losing out in a play-off at the Scottish Open last time out.

07:12 AM

Ken on the course: Always a treasure

07:01 AM

Good start from Jazz Janewattananond

A couple of early birdies sees him move to two-under after five holes. The Thai played really well at the 2019 USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

06:55 AM

Tony Finau getting strated

Rough finish yesterday to fall back to level par, but his three wood off the first finds the semi-rough. He has racked up so many top 10s in majors but is yet to win one.

06:44 AM

Padraig Harrington starts his second round

The Ryder Cup captain shot a two-over 72 yesterday which included a double bogey on this first hole. In better shape today as his drive finds the fairway.

06:36 AM

Some of the groups who will be starting shortly

7.30 am — John CATLIN, Romain LANGASQUE, Aaron PIKE

7.41 am — Padraig HARRINGTON, Brad KENNEDY, Sam FORGAN

7.52 am — Tony FINAU, Billy HORSCHEL, Adam HADWIN

8.03 am — Patrick CANTLAY, Matthew FITZPATRICK, Ryan FOX

8.14 am — Francesco MOLINARI, Marc LEISHMAN, Matt WALLACE

8.25 am — Collin MORIKAWA, Corey CONNERS, Sebastian MUNOZ

8.36 am — Jason SCRIVENER, Keith MITCHELL, Sam BAIRSTOW (a)

06:34 AM

Daniel van Tonder going nicely

The world number 87 is finding fairways and greens with regularity and is two-under for the tournament. He has just split the fairway on the fourth.

Jason Day is having a horrible time of it, he has just made double bogey on the first to fall back to seven over. Day has had his injury problems and looks completely out of sorts.

06:22 AM

Pressure on the early starters to make inroads

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the 149th Open Championship from Royal St George’s.

There is a slight chill in the air in Sandwich at this very early hour, but it is expected to warm up quickly as the day progresses. Leader Louis Oosthuizen and his closest challenger Jordan Spieth are among the later starters this afternoon, so the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele have the chance to close the gap this morning.

There was a significant split in the scoring yesterday between morning and afternoon starters, with fresher greens and lighter winds yielding better scores earlier in the day. Those who teed off late on day one will hope that pattern holds so they can take advantage.

Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 2.26 pm and is involved in a remarkable disagreement with his club manufacturer Cobra about his driver. The American said he was unhappy with the club face on his driver and that it was causing a number of errant tee shots. DeChambeau is not out of it at one-over but needs to find more fairways. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are well placed at two-under.

These were some of day one’s other highlights:

Far from a Bland start

Richard Bland had the honour of hitting the opening tee shot of the 149th Open Championship at 6.35am. The 48-year-old Englishman won the British Masters in May, his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt.

“The nerves definitely sort of cranked up a little bit and I was glad to hit one in the fairway,” Bland said.

Caddie upstages Casey’s fashion sense

Paul Casey’s caddie John McLaren goes by the locker room nickname ‘Johnny Long Socks’ because, you guessed it, of his preference for wearing longer, ankle length socks rather than trainer liners. At Sandwich yesterday, he was sporting a Union Jack pair.

The Jordan 1 shoes and union jack socks of John Mclaren, Paul Casey’s caddie, – Getty Images

Hero to zero

There’s a three-letter word beginning with Y (rhymes with hips) which golfers are scared to say out loud, but young American Will Zalatoris has a nasty case of them from short-range. His twitchy miss from no more than 18 inches on the 17th was difficult to watch, even more so after his heroic chip-in eagle on 12.

Rare back-to-back eagles

Brandt Snedeker came within a whisker of back-to-back eagles on his back nine. After missing out on a hole-in-one by inches on the par three 16th, Snedeker holed his second shot for eagle on the par four 17th. The shot of the day.