´Lotta bark, no bite´: Depay mocks Barkley after Dutch down USA
´Lotta bark, no bite´: Depay mocks Barkley after Dutch down USA

´Lotta bark, no bite´: Depay mocks Barkley after Dutch down USA

Memphis Depay has taken a swipe at ex-NBA star and American TV analyst Charles Barkley following the Netherlands’ 3-1 win over the United States in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday.

Depay opened the scoring in the victory, which came after Barkley had started trash talk in the lead-up to the knockout stage clash.

Barkley said on NBA on TNT: “We’re going for the Netherlands. We opening up a can of whoop-a** ’cause I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble.”

“I GUARANTEE THE NETHERLANDS IN TROUBLE”

Charles is all in on the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/QL5Idqydrk

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 3src, 2src22

The official Dutch team Twitter account responded with a hype video of Barkley’s quotes shortly prior to kick-off with Barcelona attacker having the last laugh.

“Lotta bark, no bite,” Depay posted on Twitter only a few hours after the game, with an image of a forlorn-looking Barkley under the 3-1 scoreline.

The victory means the Netherlands will take on Argentina in the quarter-finals, while the USA’s World Cup is over.

Lotta bark, no bite. pic.twitter.com/a43wWacY9v

— Memphis Depay (@Memphis) December 3, 2src22

