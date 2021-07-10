Lost Judgment Gameplay Showcase Features Athletics, Martial Arts, Robots, Dog Walking and Dancing – PlayStation LifeStyle

When Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA bring Lost Judgment to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, it will come with new features not found in its prequel, Judgment. A new gameplay showcase played during the latest State of Play presentation demonstrated just some of those, including athletics, martial arts, robots, dog walking, and dancing.

While investigating a mysterious murder in Yokohama where the perpetrator seems to have the perfect alibi, street fighting detective Takayuki Yagami will need to go deep undercover, using stealth to get past security and impressive displays of parkour to enter buildings in unconventional ways. He’ll also have a third fighting style; Snake means waiting for enemies to strike before counterattacking and redirecting their attacks back at them.

Yagami will also spend a fair amount of time in a Yokohama high school as he goes undercover as an outside counsellor to the school’s clubs. Here he hopes to find evidence amongst the classrooms and figure out why there’s been a rise in delinquency. Side missions and other activities will be available including a Robotics club, boxing, dancing, motorbike racing, and skateboarding. Players will even be able to take the local police dog for a walk. However, if you manage not to get too distracted, you’ll be amazed at what the students have managed to find out.

As well as the standard edition of Lost Judgment, there’s a Digital Deluxe Edition and a Digital Ultimate Edition. The former includes three days of early access to the game, the Detective Essentials Pack with “a selection of lifestyle and detective items”, and the School Stories Expansion Pack that includes “a set of items for each club activity”. The latter will include all the content of the Deluxe Edition as well as the Story Expansion Pack, a new story that will be set in Kamurocho and Ijincho.

Lost Judgment will launch worldwide on PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on September 24. Those who pre-order the game digitally will get the Quick Start Support Pack that will have items useful to a detective. Pre-orders are open now.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]