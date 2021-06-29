Home WORLD NEWS Los Angeles deputies detain mom after 3 children found dead inside home – Fox News
WORLD NEWS

Los Angeles deputies detain mom after 3 children found dead inside home – Fox News

by admin
written by admin
los-angeles-deputies-detain-mom-after-3-children-found-dead-inside-home-–-fox-news

A mother, 28, was taken into custody and named a person of interest after authorities discovered three dead children—all under the age of three—inside the East Los Angeles home.

Fox 11 reported that that deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the home at about 12:45 p.m. and discovered two boys and a girl unresponsive inside a bedroom. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The discovery was considered suspicious, the report said.

LA COUNTY PUSHES WEARING MASKS INDOORS, EVEN IF VACCINATED 

The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities responded to the home after a call about two children not breathing. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Responding deputies located the third child who was also not breathing, the report said. Deputies tried to perform life-saving aid, but were unsuccessful.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Online, He Was a Romantic. Then He Went...

Monty Williams says ‘desperation has to be there’...

Global stocks mixed ahead of US jobs report

How Myanmar’s jade industry is helping to keep...

Two Miami-Dade housing complexes flagged in audit of...

After Surfside collapse, Miami-Dade governments check on older...

Parents of murdered British woman Caroline Crouch awarded...

US Army veteran who helped Ghosn flee says...

Oman takes on ambitious mediator role in Yemen...

Is it time for America to reckon with...

Leave a Reply