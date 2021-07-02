lorry-driver-shortage-threatens-haribo-sweets

Haribo sweets

German confectionery giant Haribo has said it is struggling to deliver its sweets to shops in the UK because of a shortage of lorry drivers.

A spokesperson said that like many other manufacturers and retailers, it was “experiencing challenges” that were hampering supplies.

The problems affect all Haribo sweets, including Goldbears and Tangfastics.

The haulage industry has blamed the pandemic and Brexit for thousands of unfilled HGV driver jobs.

Haribo said it was “working with partners across the food and drink industry” to address the problem.

The Road Haulage Association believes there is currently a shortfall of about 60,000 drivers.

It estimates that some 30,000 HGV driving tests did not take place last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Where have all the UK workers gone?

The haulage industry is one of a number of sectors having trouble finding suitable staff as the economy reopens, leading some experts to talk of the UK’s missing workers.

Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, told the BBC last month that before the pandemic, many lorry drivers in the UK had been nationals of EU countries, particularly Romania and Bulgaria.

They stayed in the UK after the Brexit referendum, but started leaving when coronavirus struck, she said.

“They have either sourced work in their home countries or they feel it’s not right to return to the UK, either because of Brexit or the pandemic,” Ms Shoesmith added.

The Department for Transport said it was well aware of the shortage, but that progress was being made with regard to HGV driving tests and recruitment.