Lorient 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar shines again in champions´ hard-fought win

Paris Saint-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 as Danilo Pereira’s late header gave the champions a 2-1 win over Lorient.

Neymar continued his stellar campaign with the opening goal inside nine minutes, but PSG were unable to extend their lead at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient’s equalised eight minutes into the second half, with Terem Moffi firing home his ninth goal of the league campaign and then promptly hitting the bar.

It seemed that would be the closest either side came to a decisive second until Danilo rose highest from an 81st-minute Neymar corner to nod the winner.

Neymar opened the scoring when he tapped in after unselfish play from Hugo Ekitike – the Brazil forward having applied the pressure to win the ball from goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, who was replaced by Vito Mannone after sustaining an injury in the process of conceding.

Mannone was soon called into action, keeping Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe at bay before Ekitike came close to doubling his side’s lead late in the first half but saw his effort cleared off the line.

PSG appeared set to pay for those squandered chances when Enzo Le Fee played through Moffi, who took one touch before rifling past Gianluigi Donnarumma into the top-left corner.

Moffi was inches away from giving Lorient the lead as he beat Donnarumma again but saw his fierce strike bounce away off the underside of the bar.

However, after a quieter spell, it was PSG who came up with the winner as Danilo was given far too much space at the far post to head in Neymar’s centre.

What does it mean? PSG streak continues

Christophe Galtier’s side are now one game away from taking their unbeaten start across all competitions into the World Cup in Qatar, with 17 victories and four draws from 21 matches this season.

PSG have not always been at their best – and certainly were not at Lorient – but have no shortage of potential match-winners, with Neymar proving the difference on this occasion.

Neymar in his prime

With the World Cup on the horizon, this is shaping up to be a big season for Neymar. He now has 11 goals and nine assists in 14 league matches this season – the sort of form that could carry Brazil to a sixth world title.

Moffi catches the eye

Moffi was so close to reaching double-figures for the season, but his nine goals already put him level with Lille’s Jonathan David in the scoring charts, only behind PSG duo Neymar and Mbappe (both 11).

Key Opta Facts

– PSG have reached the milestone of 3src consecutive games unbeaten in all competitions (W23 D7) for the third time in their history, after August 1993-April 1994 (37) and March-December 2src13 (36).



– The champions have collected 38 points after 14 games in Ligue 1 2src22-23. Counting three points for a win, only PSG themselves in 2src18-19 (42) have done better at this stage of the competition.



– PSG have won seven of their eight away games in Ligue 1 2src22/23 (D1), their joint-highest tally at this stage, along with 2src15-16.



– Neymar has been involved in 2src goals in Ligue 1 this season, a record for a player after just 14 matchdays of a top-flight season since Opta first collected the data (2srcsrc6-src7). The Brazilian has not had more league goal involvements since 2src18-19 (22 – 15 goals, seven assists).

What’s next?

PSG face Auxerre next Sunday in their final match before the World Cup, while Lorient travel to Strasbourg on the same day.