Lori Harvey Shared Some PDA Pics With Michael B. Jordan On The Beach, And I’m Totally Not Jealous At All, Not One Bit – BuzzFeed

Breaking news from the humidity of my tiny NYC apartment: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan appear to literally be in heaven on vacay together.
If you didn’t know, the Black Panther star and the model have been IG official since January — but have generally been keeping things pretty on the DL.
Lori shared a series of pics of the couple on the beach looking very much in love:
There was chin biting!
I am so alone!!!
Michael even took to the comments to add, “So grateful baby.”
I’m fine! Everything’s fine! This is fine!
