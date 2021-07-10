Home ENTERTAINMENT Lori Harvey Shared Some PDA Pics With Michael B. Jordan On The Beach, And I’m Totally Not Jealous At All, Not One Bit – BuzzFeed
Breaking news from the humidity of my tiny NYC apartment: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan appear to literally be in heaven on vacay together.


Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

If you didn’t know, the Black Panther star and the model have been IG official since January — but have generally been keeping things pretty on the DL.

Lori shared a series of pics of the couple on the beach looking very much in love:

Lori Harvey / Via Instagram: @loriharvey

I was able to deduce that they are in love because Lori says “I love you” and Michael says “I love you too, baby.” 

There was chin biting!

I am so alone!!!

Michael even took to the comments to add, “So grateful baby.”

I’m fine! Everything’s fine! This is fine!

