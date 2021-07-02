lordstown-motors-stock-plunges-on-report-of-doj-investigation-–.

Lordstown Motors stock plunged as much as 17% Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported the Justice Department is probing the embattled electric-vehicle start-up.

The stock was briefly halted due to volatility and was down about 10% to roughly $9.30 a share as of noon on Friday in New York.

The report of a DOJ inquiry follows a probe, confirmed earlier this year, by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the company and public comments made by executives, including its former chairman and CEO Steve Burns.

A company spokesman declined to comment on the DOJ probe, but said in a statement, “Lordstown Motors is committed to cooperating with any regulatory or governmental investigations and inquiries. We look forward to closing this chapter so that our new leadership – and entire dedicated team – can focus solely on producing the first and best full-size all-electric pickup truck, the Lordstown Endurance.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond for comment.