lorde-got-so-drunk-with-seth-meyers-she-needed-an-iv-drip

(CNN) Lorde got her drink on with Seth Meyers in the return of the drinking game on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The singer appeared on the show on Wednesday to mark the first full production musical performance on “Late Night” since March 2020. Lorde last appeared on the show in 2017.

The show’s “Day Drinking” segment has previously featured the Jonas Brothers, Rihanna, Ina Garten, Retta and Kelly Clarkson.

For Lorde, Meyers served up a a shot of Japanese sake, some Irish whiskey, red wine from France and some White Claw. At one point Meyers poured some gin and dunked a pork rib in it.

“Honestly, don’t hate it,” Lorde said.