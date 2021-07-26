Home ENTERTAINMENT “Lord, fill me with your Holy Spirit” – Socialite, Huddah Monroe goes spiritual as she shares sexy bikini photos
Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has stirred mixed reactions on social media after she shared sexy bikini photos accompanied with some words of prayers to God.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur, who is currently on vacation in Dubai, shared the photos on her verified Instagram page and prayed for God to fill her with His Holy Spirit and protect her from spiritual attacks.

She wrote,

“Fill me with your Holy Spirit, Give me spiritual EYES to SEE, and EARS to HEAR so that I may not fall for the attacks of the enemy.I lay my life down at your feet. And I bring all of my desires, ambitions, and all of my dreams before you Lord.


You are mighty & do wonderful things.”

See her post below,

In other news, Huddah Monroe has asserted that nothing good in life comes easy, one must work for it.


According to the reality star, a person can only get whatever he desires through consistency and hard work. Huddah noted that a desire as trivial as getting a sugar daddy doesn’t just happen, the lady must have worked for it.

