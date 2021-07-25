Looking Ahead: Joshua, Synagogue and the future – The Nation Newspaper

Although I have written about Prophet Joshua and the happenings I witnessed at the Synagogue Church, I think it will be appropriate, as you read to the tail-end of the book, to comment on the fate and future of the church.

People express the view that Prophet Joshua is the Synagogue and Synagogue is Prophet Joshua. The end of Synagogue, they say, would be the end of Joshua, and the end of Joshua, on the other hand, is the end of the Synagogue Church of All Nations. According to them, the activities of the Synagogue Church revolve around Joshua’s large and strong personality, and once he is out of the scene nothing could work efficiently and effectively.

Such opinions may be right or wrong depending on the side you are.

Some time in the 1990s, one fake prophet in Lagos made a prediction that Joshua’s power would desert him with his spiritual empire crumbling like a pack of cards in 1998. The fake prophet claimed that he knew the source of Joshua’s spiritual power. Today the world is in 2018 but Joshua’s power, rather than desert him has continued to increase, while his spiritual empire has also expanded even more tremendously.

“Jesus Christ is the source of my power. Without His support I will fall. He is my strength. He is my power. He is my sustainer. He is my all. Without Him, I am nothing. I cannot perform any miracle, sign or wonder without the support of Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit,” said Prophet Joshua apparently reacting to such misleading claims by some false Prophets.

Challenging people who claim to have given him spiritual powers, he declared: “One thing that I know for sure about human beings is that if they gave you power or used their position to promote you to an exalted position and you start behaving arrogantly, they will immediately take back the power they gave you or demote you before you know it. I hereby challenge those who claimed they gave me powers to heal and deliver people to withdraw their power if they are the true source:” That seems to have settled the matter since up till now no one has gone to look Prophet Joshua eyeball-to-eyeball to say: “I am the source of your spiritual power and I hereby withdraw it so as to render you powerless.”

Commenting further on the behaviours and attitudes of people, especially his critics towards the church and his person, Prophet Joshua said: “When the Synagogue, Church of All Nations came into being in Lagos, Nigeria, it was greeted with high tempers, suspicion bordering on hatred, unexplained antagonism, physical and psychic attacks. Ironically, in the face of these mass attacks, salvation, miracle, healing and all of God’s blessings abound. I kept doing good, choosing not to reply my accusers, even at the highest point of provocation and concerted attacks. I simply choose to pray for them.”

In spite of all the mounting oppositions, harsh criticisms, comments and at times, deliberate and needless attacks, Prophet Joshua still kept his cool, keeping his head above water, swimming against the tide, facing the challenges and onerous tasks of piloting the affairs of the church up to its present enviable position. No doubt Prophet Joshua would be a student of Wilfred Grentell, who once said: “If we face our tasks with the resolution to solve them, who shall say that anything is impossible?”

The ordinary person who lacks the basic knowledge of things of the spirit needed not to be told that such false predictions could not have been inspired by the Most High God. It is either the so-called prophet spoke from his imagination or the father of falsehood, the devil, spoke through him.

However, some of the critical questions the same people have always asked about Prophet Joshua and the Synagogue Church are: Has Prophet Joshua actually achieved his aim of founding the synagogue church? What is likely to be the fate and future of the church when the founder is no longer on this planet earth? Will the church suffer the problem of prolonged leadership tussle, which has almost ruined some churches in Nigeria soon after the founder departed? Who will succeed Prophet Joshua should God call him to “Come over, my son?” Is the successor going to be a man or woman, and is the fellow likely to have the same charisma, warmth, power, and vision of the founder?

One can state categorically that Prophet Joshua’s purpose of founding the church is to make the love of God and Jesus Christ known to as many people as possible. This love of God is particularly targeted at the less fortunate persons, the hopeless, sinners, unbelievers, the rich, the destitute, the children, and the handicapped, those whose lives appear to be a catalogue of failures. Like a magnet drawing particles of metals, he pulls them all towards the love of God and also encourages them to reciprocate God’s love. Clearly, the church, which started as a one-room affair has, like locomotive, gradually gathered momentum and ever since the velocity, the speed of its tremendous growth has never ceased despite all odds. The growth of the church in becoming a vital centre of world religious attention has remained continual.

I once ran into somebody in Enugu who claimed to be an old member of the church. As the man and I sat over bottles of chilled soft drinks in the restaurant at Owerri Road, Enugu and discussed extensively the prophet and the church, the “old member” confessed that when some of them wanted to leave the church (then the church was still at its formative stage at the old site in Egbe) Prophet Joshua told them “How I wish God could open your eyes to see the greatness of this church in future! Do not leave now because time shall come when you may want to see me and even after filling visitors’ forms, it will still be very difficult for you to see me.”

Perhaps, God who inspires Prophet Joshua must have enabled him right from the outset to have a true and clear vision of the greatness of the church long, long before the vision came to pass. Unlike the “old member,” Prophet Joshua apparently saw and believed strongly the truth and certainty of John Scully’s dictum which says: “The future belongs to those who see possibilities before they become obvious.” The “old member” who said he hailed from Ife Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, also confessed that he actually regretted leaving the church.

It may not be far from the truth to state that the purposes have largely been achieved, even beyond the imagination of the founder himself. No doubt, in the early years of the Synagogue Church things were not that easy but by the power of God which flowed through His anointed, Prophet Joshua, the church reached out to a handful of persons. Interestingly, like rivulet, a village stream continually increasing in volume and in power, Prophet Joshua and the Synagogue reached out to the crowds, moving among them; they now contact and affect millions of other people whom they work for, work with and work on daily.

The impact of the Synagogue Church has become wonderful in magnitude, in depth, in quality, in God and man as well as human relations, in extension and in other areas of life. The story, indeed, has been exciting: the media have taken up the challenges, enabling millions of people to watch this rare spiritual adventure on television with utmost admiration and sometimes with their hearts in their palms. Some bit their lips hard as they attempted to control their sorrowful tears or tears of joy- depending on how one is affected- from gushing down their cheeks, whereas others cried like babies, praying: “Lord, how wonderful and beautiful is this wonderful work of thine own hands; give me my own portion of thine endless blessings and healing as I come to thee in the Synagogue today”.

All said and done, there is the refrain: What is likely to be the fate and future of the Synagogue Church when the founder departs this planet earth? Who succeeds him? His wife; one of his children or his second-in-command?

The question becomes more relevant, particularly considering Prophet Joshua’s image which looms so high, so large, and even seems larger than life; his ever present influence is so overwhelming; he appears to do everything, to be everywhere, as the indefatigable and indispensable spiritual leader. He is like the florescent tube giving light to a large community that has never seen light before, thereby attracting all the people and a gamut of moths in the area. He is like the magnet pulling and holding around him many particles of iron: The magnet is removed, the metallic particles fall apart like in Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart” wherein the centre could no longer hold. Now the florescent light goes off and the entire people in the community grope in the dark.

Actually, Prophet Joshua is like a florescent light, which has given the people light. The light is not a mere physical light; it is eternal light of the spirit, which cannot be put off so long as the people do not go back to their old ways, sin. In the same token, Prophet Joshua is like magnet that has pulled uncountable particles of metal or iron and fixed or welded them into a ship, Noah’s kind of ship which never sank even when the entire world was overwhelmed and overpowered by the great flood released by the Most High God. May the ship of the Synagogue Church never sink!

I still remember that when, in the cause of my interviews, I asked prophet Joshua who would likely succeed him “after he has been called by God to, perhaps, join the prophets of old, his reply was simple, direct and a little bit philosophical. “At the appropriate time God mil raise a leader. The leader may be a man or woman. WithGod, nothing is impossible. God does his things as helikes. I am not the one to say, God will take care of that,” he said.

At any rate, God carters for his own kingdom; the charm, warmth, power and vision of the originator or the religious founder will definitely pass on to the members of his sect so long as they remain faithful to their calling.

Certainly, the apostles of Prophet Joshua will ‘inherit’ the charisma and other qualities that worked for the prophet. Apparently, the Synagogue Church began under the guidance of the spirit of God and should be run to meet the test of time. The acid test for the successors must come when Prophet Joshua hands over the administration of government, when his charm, spiritual influence, his energising, galvanising, stimulating and domineering presence or influence will have given place to a shadow of himself.

For his disciples and apostles, it will be a purifying period, bringing in a new era of both faith and humility. Having lost their pragmatic, energetic, patriotic and charismatic founder, the prophet to whom the world gave adequate attention, they (the officials) will probably gradually come in the news and the lime light. But they also will have to continue the work faithfully, assiduously for Jesus the Christ.

When Jesus Christ, after completing the work for which he was sent, went back happily to His Father in heaven, the Apostles had to take over. They were aware of their unworthiness and shortcomings. They had friction or quarrels on the road. They had to do away with the occasion of hardship with their Master, Jesus Christ. They looked forward; they never looked backward. Now they are aware that they will operate without him. However, the comforter, the Holy Ghost arrives to empower and strengthen them; the holy spirit binds them together as a strong team under God chosen or appointed pilot or leader. Henceforth, the apostles must direct the church themselves.

Similarly, the administrators of the Synagogue Church must toe the line of the apostles of Christ after he had left them. The founder, Prophet Joshua has ensured that the large congregation is well established and approved. The election of a successor should be conducted in line with the laid down rules and regulations (Constitution) of the church. The election of a successor should be done in a free and fair atmosphere devoid of rancour and acrimony. Otherwise the issue of a successor could be left to the dictates of the Holy Ghost as the final arbiter. That is the only time the leadership and followership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations will forge ahead and work in one accord as if everybody is IN THE MIND OF JOSHUA.