look:-raiders-s-trevon-moehrig-accepts-jim-thorpe-award-trophy

It’s been nearly six months since Trevon Moehrig was named the 2021 recipient of the coveted Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented annually to the best defensive back in college football.

The entire event was presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the moment he was informed he had won the award.

Since then, the TCU Horned Frog was drafted by the Raiders with the 43rd overall pick in the second round and will begin his NFL career pegged as a day one starter at free safety.

It’s one thing to have an award credited to you, it’s another to have that award physically in your trophy case. It’s still another thing to actually be able to attend the ceremony honoring your accomplishment; both of which Moehrig missed out on initially back in January.

Wednesday night, he finally got to take the stage and officially accept the trophy that only 38 others have ever received. His TCU coaches documented the experience.

Though a nagging injury during the draft process had Moehrig taken after both of the DB’s with whom he was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, he was widely considered the best safety in college football. He put up seven interceptions and 20 pass breakups over the past two seasons for the Horned Frogs.