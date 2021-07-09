Look Out Tesla Cybertruck, RAM Has A 500-Mile Pickup Truck Too – InsideEVs

During the Stellantis EV Day 2021, RAM teased an upcoming fully electric pickup truck, which might get up to 500 miles (800 km) of range. Let’s take a look.

First of all, Stellantis intends to use four platforms (see details), including one body on frame type – STLA Frame. It will be equipped with battery packs from 159 kWh to over 200 kWh to provide a range of up to 800 km/500 miles.

Depending on the model/version, the STLA Frame can be equipped with EDM #2 (125-180 kW) or EDM #3 (150-330 kW) electric drive modules. Two of such units (one in front and one in rear) would provide a system output of 500-600 kW and all-wheel drive.

This alone provides us with general boundaries of what we can expect from the RAM’s electric pickup.

This new vehicle will be a full-size battery-electric pickup truck, called RAM 1500 BEV. Production will start in 2024.

By 2025, the company intends to offer a fully electrified solution in the majority of its segments, and in all segments no later than 2030, which means multiple electric trucks and vans.

When listing features of the upcoming electrified vehicles, RAM hints at a 150 kW charging rate (we hoped for more).

Battery electric pickups are not the only solution in the pipeline from RAM under Stellantis, as the company announced also another solution: “Range Electric Paradigm Breaker” (REPB).

The REPB’s description says “All the driving characteristics of BEVs with real-world range and flexibility.”



It sounds like a new marketing name for a series-hybrid (only electric motors are connected to the wheels) with or without plug-in capability. It could be a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle or a BEV with an onboard generator under the hood. Or maybe it will have a battery swap system?

We don’t know any details about the REPB at this point.

The BEV built on the STLA Frame will not be the only battery-electric pickup from RAM, as the company hints also at a new, smaller, midsize model, built on the STLA Large platform (for a variety of vehicle types like long-range sedans, muscle cars, SUVs, Jeeps, and a new midsize pickup truck).

We guess that this model will follow the full-size model later this decade. The STLA Large platform can be equipped with 101-118 kWh battery packs, for up to 800 km (500 miles) of range (probably not that much in a pickup).

It can be equipped with EDM #2 (125-180 kW) or EDM #3 (150-330 kW) electric drive modules and also support all-wheel drive.