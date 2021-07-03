look:-micah-kiser,-nick-scott-training-with-aaron-rodgers-in-malibu

This time between OTAs and training camp is one for players to train on their own and stay in shape before regrouping in late July. Aaron Donald is training back home in Pittsburgh, Jalen Ramsey is getting in work on his own and a pair of other Rams defenders are running sandhills with Aaron Rodgers.

Micah Kiser and Nick Scott recently trained with Rodgers and other athletes, including former Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, in Malibu by running hills along the coast. The workout was with Proactive Sports Performance and while the view is spectacular, the hill doesn’t look easy to climb whatsoever.

Rodgers posted this on his Instagram story, too, claiming he beat Kiser in their race up the hill.

Rodgers has a house in Malibu, so it’s no surprise he’s training out there with others on the West Coast. He’s currently in a contract dispute with the Packers and skipped their minicamp, but he’s staying in shape as the regular season approaches.

It just remains to be seen which team he’ll play for. In all likelihood, he’ll still be in Green Bay.