Home SPORTS Look: Jamie Gillan celebrates ‘sun’s out, guns out’
SPORTS

Look: Jamie Gillan celebrates ‘sun’s out, guns out’

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
look:-jamie-gillan-celebrates-‘sun’s-out,-guns-out’

The holiday weekend sun is out, and that means grilling with the “guns out” for Browns punter Jamie Gillan. And the Scottish Hammer has a pretty darn impressive arsenal.

Gillan posted a picture on his Instagram story on Saturday showing off his rocked-up physique in front of a grill. Wearing just an NFL-branded apron and sandals, Gillan does not look like the stereotypical punter.

Gillan is a proud fitness buff. He’s shown off the impressive muscles in the past, but this is taking it to a whole new level. Perhaps one that teammate and fellow physical freak Myles Garrett can appreciate…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bengals’ home field advantage in Madden 22 is...

NBA Finals Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where...

Shaw shows Mourinho who’s boss in Rome as...

Jake Plummer: Aaron Rodgers would turn Broncos into...

Here’s the Detroit Tiger that should make the...

Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton commits to Oklahoma...

White Sox’ winning streak ends after miscalled strikes,...

Charles Zulu: Azam FC seal signing of Cape...

Barcelona offer to release Pjanic and Umtiti as...

Crystal Palace confirm Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as...

Leave a Reply