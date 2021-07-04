look:-jamie-gillan-celebrates-‘sun’s-out,-guns-out’

The holiday weekend sun is out, and that means grilling with the “guns out” for Browns punter Jamie Gillan. And the Scottish Hammer has a pretty darn impressive arsenal.

Gillan posted a picture on his Instagram story on Saturday showing off his rocked-up physique in front of a grill. Wearing just an NFL-branded apron and sandals, Gillan does not look like the stereotypical punter.

Gillan is a proud fitness buff. He’s shown off the impressive muscles in the past, but this is taking it to a whole new level. Perhaps one that teammate and fellow physical freak Myles Garrett can appreciate…